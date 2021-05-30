Hardcover fiction

1. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman, Viking

2. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine

3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking

4. While Justice Sleeps, Stacey Abrams, Doubleday

5. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf

6. Sooley, John Grisham, Doubleday

7. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s

8. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S

9. The Plot, Jean Hanff Korelitz, Celadon Books

10. Whereabouts, Jhumpa Lahiri, Knopf

11. Great Circle, Maggie Shipstead, Knopf

12. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor

13. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books

14. That Summer, Jennifer Weiner, Atria

15. Hour of the Witch, Chris Bohjalian, Doubleday

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet, John Green, Dutton

2. The Premonition, Michael Lewis, Norton

3. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner, Knopf

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne

5. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard, Knopf

6. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco

7. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown

8. Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service, Carol Leonnig, Random House

9. Noise: A Flaw in Human Judgment, Daniel Kahneman, et al., Little, Brown Spark

10. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House

11. Yearbook, Seth Rogen, Crown

12. Notes on Grief, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Knopf

13. Facing the Mountain, Daniel James Brown, Viking

14. What Happened to You?, Oprah Winfrey, Bruce D. Perry, Flatiron Books: An Oprah Book

15. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press

Trade paperback fiction

1. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage

2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco

3. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley

4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

5. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay

6. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books

7. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid, Putnam

8. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial

9. The Rose Code, Kate Quinn, Morrow

10. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Penguin

11. Squeeze Me, Carl Hiaasen, Vintage Crime/Black Lizard

12. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton

13. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor

14. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books

15. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press

Trade paperback nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

2. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin

3. Nomadland, Jessica Bruder, Norton

4. Minor Feelings, Cathy Park Hong, One World

5. Entangled Life, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House

6. The Body, Bill Bryson, Anchor

7. The Bird Way, Jennifer Ackerman, Penguin

8. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Penguin

9. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial

10. Why Fish Don’t Exist, Lulu Miller, S&S

11. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown

12. The Four Agreements, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen

13. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright

14. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann, Vintage

15. Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker, Anchor

Mass market

1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet

3. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon

4. The Sentinel, Lee Child, Andrew Child, Dell

5. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor

6. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet

7. Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me, Julia Quinn, Avon

8. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow

9. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam

10. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW

Early and middle grade readers

1. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams

2. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix

3. Stamped (For Kids): Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

4. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix

5. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books

6. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper

7. Just Pretend, Tori Sharp, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

8. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix

9. Forge Your Dragon World: A Wings of Fire Creative Guide, Tui T. Sutherland, Mike Holmes (Illus.), Graphix

10. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Random House Books for Young Readers

11. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

12. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper

13. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

14. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

15. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet

Young adult

1. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books

2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember

3. Realm Breaker, Victoria Aveyard, HarperTeen

4. Tokyo Ever After, Emiko Jean, Flatiron Books

5. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR

6. Concrete Rose, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

7. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

8. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

9. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

10. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books

11. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers

12. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads

13. May the Best Man Win, ZR Ellor, Roaring Brook Press

14. Last Night at the Telegraph Club, Malinda Lo, Dutton Books for Young Readers

15. The Magic Fish, Trung Le Nguyen, Random House Graphic

Children’s illustrated

1. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House

2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

3. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press

4. Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams

5. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam

6. The Rock from the Sky, Jon Klassen, Candlewick

7. Jungle Night, Sandra Boynton, Workman

8. The Octopus Escapes, Maile Meloy, Felicita Sala (Illus.), G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

9. The Bruce Swap, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney-Hyperion

10. Peace Train, Cat Stevens, Peter H. Reynolds (Illus.), Harper

11. Eyes That Kiss in the Corners, Joanna Ho, Dung Ho (Illus.), Harper

12. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam

13. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper

14. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books

15. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila

Children’s series

1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix

2. Shadow and Bone, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR

3. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet

5. Six of Crows, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR

6. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion

7. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House

8. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

9. The Dreamer Trilogy, Maggie Stiefvater, Scholastic

10. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

