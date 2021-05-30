Hardcover fiction
1. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman, Viking
2. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
4. While Justice Sleeps, Stacey Abrams, Doubleday
5. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
6. Sooley, John Grisham, Doubleday
7. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
8. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S
9. The Plot, Jean Hanff Korelitz, Celadon Books
10. Whereabouts, Jhumpa Lahiri, Knopf
11. Great Circle, Maggie Shipstead, Knopf
12. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
13. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
14. That Summer, Jennifer Weiner, Atria
15. Hour of the Witch, Chris Bohjalian, Doubleday
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet, John Green, Dutton
2. The Premonition, Michael Lewis, Norton
3. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard, Knopf
6. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
7. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
8. Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service, Carol Leonnig, Random House
9. Noise: A Flaw in Human Judgment, Daniel Kahneman, et al., Little, Brown Spark
10. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
11. Yearbook, Seth Rogen, Crown
12. Notes on Grief, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Knopf
13. Facing the Mountain, Daniel James Brown, Viking
14. What Happened to You?, Oprah Winfrey, Bruce D. Perry, Flatiron Books: An Oprah Book
15. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
Trade paperback fiction
1. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
5. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
6. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
7. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid, Putnam
8. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
9. The Rose Code, Kate Quinn, Morrow
10. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Penguin
11. Squeeze Me, Carl Hiaasen, Vintage Crime/Black Lizard
12. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
13. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
14. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books
15. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. Nomadland, Jessica Bruder, Norton
4. Minor Feelings, Cathy Park Hong, One World
5. Entangled Life, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
6. The Body, Bill Bryson, Anchor
7. The Bird Way, Jennifer Ackerman, Penguin
8. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Penguin
9. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
10. Why Fish Don’t Exist, Lulu Miller, S&S
11. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
12. The Four Agreements, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
13. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
14. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann, Vintage
15. Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker, Anchor
Mass market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
4. The Sentinel, Lee Child, Andrew Child, Dell
5. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
6. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
7. Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me, Julia Quinn, Avon
8. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
9. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
10. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
Early and middle grade readers
1. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
2. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Stamped (For Kids): Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
4. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
5. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
6. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
7. Just Pretend, Tori Sharp, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
8. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
9. Forge Your Dragon World: A Wings of Fire Creative Guide, Tui T. Sutherland, Mike Holmes (Illus.), Graphix
10. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Random House Books for Young Readers
11. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
13. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
14. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
15. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
Young adult
1. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
3. Realm Breaker, Victoria Aveyard, HarperTeen
4. Tokyo Ever After, Emiko Jean, Flatiron Books
5. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
6. Concrete Rose, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
7. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
8. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
9. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
10. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
11. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
12. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
13. May the Best Man Win, ZR Ellor, Roaring Brook Press
14. Last Night at the Telegraph Club, Malinda Lo, Dutton Books for Young Readers
15. The Magic Fish, Trung Le Nguyen, Random House Graphic
Children’s illustrated
1. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
4. Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
5. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
6. The Rock from the Sky, Jon Klassen, Candlewick
7. Jungle Night, Sandra Boynton, Workman
8. The Octopus Escapes, Maile Meloy, Felicita Sala (Illus.), G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
9. The Bruce Swap, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney-Hyperion
10. Peace Train, Cat Stevens, Peter H. Reynolds (Illus.), Harper
11. Eyes That Kiss in the Corners, Joanna Ho, Dung Ho (Illus.), Harper
12. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
13. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
14. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
15. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
Children’s series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Shadow and Bone, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
3. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. Six of Crows, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
6. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
7. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
8. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
9. The Dreamer Trilogy, Maggie Stiefvater, Scholastic
10. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic