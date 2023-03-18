Event: Daryl Robinson, organist.
Time/date: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $15 for the public; $10 for UD alumni, parents of current UD students, military and veterans, groups of 10 or more; first ticket free for UD faculty, staff and students, with additional tickets $10. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/ heritagecenter.
New this season, H-PALS allows people to earn a point for every dollar spent. When patrons reach 200 points, they receive one free ticket (valued up to $50) for an eligible event of their choice.
Tidbits
- Winner of the First Prize and Audience Prize in the 2012 American Guild of Organists National Competition in Organ Performance, Robinson serves as assistant professor of organ at the University of Houston and cathedral organist for Christ Church Cathedral (Episcopal).
- Notable recital venues include the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Shanghai Oriental Art Center and the Spreckels Organ Pavilion. Robinson also has been a featured artist at conventions of the Organ Historical Society and the American Guild of Organists.
- Multiple critically acclaimed commercial recordings are available, including the first commercial recording of the organ at Walt Disney Concert Hall, American Fantasia and his debut solo album, “Sempre Organo,” both of which have garnered positive reviews internationally.
- Robinson’s students hold prestigious church positions and routinely concertize across the United States.
- The University of Houston’s Faculty Senate honored his research and teaching by featuring him on the Assistant Professor of Excellence Lecture Series during the 2021-2022 academic year.
- In 2019, Robinson served as director of the American Guild of Organists’ Pipe Organ Encounter Advanced, a summer program focused on young organists entering grades nine through 12 and serves on the AGO National Committee on the New Organist.
- Robinson will host a free masterclass from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today in John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center. Those interested in playing should contact Charles Barland, university organist and professor of music, at CBarland@dbq.edu or 563-589-3564.
