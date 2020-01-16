Event: Saving Abel
Time/date: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.
Site: Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, Port of Dubuque.
Cost: Tickets start at $15, plus taxes and fees, and are available at www.MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino’s B Connected counter, the Mississippi Moon Bar box office, or by calling 563-690-4800. Attendees must be 21 or older.
Online: savingabelnation.com
Tidbits
- Saving Abel, a five-piece outfit featuring vocals out of Corinth, Miss., was formed in 2004.
- Its southern rock hooks,
- melodies and guitar solos have found a home on the charts since its self-titled debut, released
- in 2008.
- Cracking the Top 40 and reaching No. 1 on several charts with the debut single, “Addicted,” the platinum-selling single helped sell more than 750,000 copies of Saving Abel’s first record and charted two more Top 10 hits, with “18 Days” and “Drowning (Face Down).”
- Its second album, “Miss America,” also topped the Active Rock and Hard Rock charts.
- The album’s principal single, “Stupid Girl (Only in Hollywood),” started the charting machine again, with “The Sex is Good” hitting the Top 10 on several charts, followed by “Miss America.”
- In 2012, Saving Abel debuted the single, “Bringing Down the Giant,” off its third album of the same name.
- The band released its fourth album, “Blood Stained Revolution,” in 2014 which housed the single, “15 Minutes of Fame.”
- Saving Abel last performed at the Mississippi Moon Bar in 2018.