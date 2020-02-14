Event: Casey Donahew
Time/date: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
Site: Q Casino and Hotel Showroom, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Cost: Tickets start at $28 and are available at QCasinoAndHotel.com or at Guest Services. The show will be standing room only. Attendees must be 21 or older.
Online: www.caseydonahew.com
Tidbits
- Making a stop at Q Casino as part of his One Light Town tour, Casey Donahew has risen from a favorite on the local Texas music scene to a national touring act who consistently sells out venues across the country.
- Donahew boasts more than 150 million on-demand digital music streams through Spotify and Apple, more than 350 million streams on Pandora and has more than half a million followers on his social platforms.
- Donahew has released eight independent albums to critical and commercial acclaim.
- Donahew’s “All Night Party,” released in 2016, rocketed to No. 3 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, No. 13 on the Top Album Sales chart and Top Current Album Sales chart and No. 40 on the Billboard 200 chart. The project also took the No. 2 spot on the Internet Albums chart and landed at No. 3 on the Independent Albums chart.
- Donahew’s single, “Let’s Make a Love Song,” garnered more than two million streams in less than six months.
- His latest release, “One Light Town,” features 15 tracks — seven of which were released to fans when the album was announced.
- The album features songs written by Casey, as well as Nashville writers including Tim Nichols, David Lee Murphy, Brad Tursi, Matt Ramey and Trevor Rosen (Old Dominion), Jeff Hyde, Jon Randall, Rodney Clawson and Wynn Varble.