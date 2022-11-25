Candlelight tours and “Home for the Holidays” will return to the Mathias Ham Historic Site this holiday season. Guests are invited to the site on Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18, to take part in Victorian era traditions.

During “Home for the Holidays,” visitors can take self-guided tours through the house and see the decorations from the Victorian era from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guides will not be leading tours through the house but will be providing information to guests. Admission is $7.50 for adults and $4 for children. Members get in for free.

