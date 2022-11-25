Candlelight tours and “Home for the Holidays” will return to the Mathias Ham Historic Site this holiday season. Guests are invited to the site on Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18, to take part in Victorian era traditions.
During “Home for the Holidays,” visitors can take self-guided tours through the house and see the decorations from the Victorian era from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guides will not be leading tours through the house but will be providing information to guests. Admission is $7.50 for adults and $4 for children. Members get in for free.
Guests also can take part in a cooking class, learning to make sugar plums, from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 17. The cost is $15.
From 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 18, visitors can enjoy a holiday afternoon tea. All ages are invited to attend. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. Dietary requests can be met if notified ahead of time.
Candlelight tours will include a 45-minute venture, allowing visitors to take in the house in a different light at 7 and 8 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18.
Architectural and historical significance will be highlighted by the guides, as the tours move through the house.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $7.50 for children. Members receive a discounted rate of $7.50 for adults and $4 for children. Tickets can be purchased at RiverMuseum.com/events.
