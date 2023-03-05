As temperatures begin to warm and the tri-state area awakes from winter, one of the first signs has long been area maple trees beginning to ooze out their bounty.

Area producers of maple syrup are beginning to tap trees and capture the sap that later will compliment consumer’s waffles. But an outlier of a winter, weather-wise, has raised some questions as to how productive this season might be.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.