As temperatures begin to warm and the tri-state area awakes from winter, one of the first signs has long been area maple trees beginning to ooze out their bounty.
Area producers of maple syrup are beginning to tap trees and capture the sap that later will compliment consumer’s waffles. But an outlier of a winter, weather-wise, has raised some questions as to how productive this season might be.
Maple syrup production is closely linked to weather patterns, as air temperature rising above and dipping below freezing works as a sort of pump for the sap inside a tree. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, when the temperature of a tree’s wood reaches 40 degrees, starches inside are converted into sugar. Its temperature must drop back below freezing at night and warm up again during the day to create the motion necessary for sap to be collected in taps.
The Dubuque County Conservation Department taps maple trees at Swiss Valley Nature Preserve around this time every year, both for syrup they sell at fundraisers and as a means of environmental education for students and park users.
Conservation Director Brian Preston said his crews intend to begin doing so tomorrow, as long as the sap is there to collect.
“We had a lot of warm days this winter (above 40 degrees),” he said. “Then we had a lot of snows that were deep enough to keep several feet of trunks frozen. So it’s hard to know what that will mean this year. So we’ll see.”
Preston said one outcome could be that the sap flows well, but for just a day or two.
“Still, we’re hopeful,” he said.
The conservation department partners with Big Timber Maple, located near Bankston, Iowa, to collect the sap from its trees. Preston said he will rely on that guidance again this year.
Other area producers already have been tapping and collecting and have found production to be decent. Chris Appelman, co-owner of Stone Hollow Gardens & Shroomery, said his trees have been flowing well.
“So far, so good, really,” he said at a recent Dubuque Winter Farmers Market. “We have been able to get a good harvest going — almost more than I can get processed some days.”
Appelman said some of the short flow concerns Preston expressed were present.
“Ours have been going for around four days, then stopping,” he said. “But really that’s been nice because it gives me a chance to rest between.”
Maple syrup harvesting is relatively rare compared to other agricultural production, but has a strong presence in the tri-state area. According to the most recent national Census of Agriculture from 2017, there were 27 maple syrup operations on the books in the seven counties covered by the Telegraph Herald.
And according to a USDA report from 2022 there is growing interest.
“It’s pretty amazing to see it when the process starts to work,” Preston said. “I think a lot of people wouldn’t know how simple the equipment is, but how complicated the process can be. When you’re looking at the taps a lot of people don’t think it can work.”
