In a typical year, the holiday season brings with it a sense of tradition and comfort.
The COVID-19 pandemic has ensured that this year will be remembered as anything but typical. And it seems inevitable that the virus will loom large over the holidays, as well as the annual family gatherings that come with them.
As COVID-19 continues to spread, public health officials are emphasizing the importance of staying safe and exercising caution when it comes to meeting in large groups, even if that gathering consists of extended family.
At the same time, mental health professionals recognize that a prolonged period of isolation is starting to take its toll. With that in mind, skipping the holidays altogether might not be the best remedy.
So how can one strike the proper balance while aiming to achieve both goals?
The Telegraph Herald consulted with local experts to find the proper approach.
Staying smart
With November approaching quickly, many families are beginning to coordinate holiday plans.
City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan urged local residents to take a couple factors into account
First, one should determine whether relatives have exposure to the virus in their daily lives or if they recently attended an event with large groups of people. If so, one should be more cautious about gathering with them.
In addition, one should consider how their presence might impact others. Older individuals, for instance, are more vulnerable to COVID-19, and taking part in a large family gathering could put their well-being in jeopardy.
Corrigan believes everyone should maintain flexibility, even after a tentative plan has been established.
“Whatever plans you are making, they should always have the disclaimer that those plans will change if anyone tests positive or has an exposure,” she said. “We all have to wait and see what happens.”
If families do choose to gather, they’d be wise to forgo traditional forms of greeting.
“It is still a good idea not to do hugs and handshakes,” Corrigan said, adding that wearing masks and maintaining social distance further limit the spread.
Since COVID-19 arrived in Iowa, health officials have strongly suggested that any social gatherings take place outdoors.
The impending arrival of winter complicates that approach. Even by the time Thanksgiving rolls around, Corrigan acknowledged, it probably will be too cold to convene family outside.
“In the Midwest, we can’t count on being able to do that,” Corrigan said.
Maintaining a connection
Candice Chaloupka, a licensed mental health counselor at Statera Integrated Health & Wellness Solutions in Dubuque, acknowledged that COVID-19 presents a tricky situation.
In many individuals, the uncertainty and isolation tied to COVID-19 have led to depression and anxiety. But the very things that can improve mental health could fuel the spread of the virus.
“When someone is struggling with depression and anxiety, the recommendation is getting out and connecting with people, exercising and going to the gym,” Chaloupka said. “We haven’t been able to do these things.”
After spending the bulk of 2020 avoiding crowds and staying at home, many people might have been growing tired of that lifestyle. A holiday season without family get-togethers — or with limited gatherings —
could be the final straw for some.
“I think it will add to their frustration and stress,” Chaloupka said. “For a lot of families, this is the one time of year they get together.”
She acknowledged that virtual communication and in-person conversation are not one and the same. Subtleties of human interaction — such as making eye contact — cannot be replicated online.
For families that choose to celebrate virtually; however, Chaloupka said there are many ways to make the best out of the situation.
“One idea is to make homemade gifts and have a virtual gathering where you see your family members unwrap the gifts,” she said.
Not all forms of communication are created equal.
Frequent phone calls can be more effective than exchanging text messages. Amid a difficult time, hearing a loved one’s voice can make a big difference.
The isolation that has defined life during the coronavirus for many people has the potential to spark some other bad habits. Chaloupka said people should keep a close eye on what they eat and drink over the holidays, making sure that their consumption is not excessive.
“Try not to overindulge,” she said. “Self-care is so important.”