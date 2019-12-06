Event: “Lee Greenwood: A Tennessee Christmas”
Times/date: 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
Site: Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, Port of Dubuque.
Cost: Tickets start at $25 and are available at www.MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino’s B Connected counter, the Mississippi Moon Bar box office or by calling 563-690-4800. Attendees must be 21 or older.
Online: leegreenwood.com
Tidbits
- Lee Greenwood has more than 30 albums to his credit. The concert will showcase the country and pop legend’s interpretations of Christmas favorites, as well his signature hit, “God Bless the USA.”
- With seven No. 1 songs and 25 charted singles, Greenwood’s other hits include, “It Turns Me Inside Out,” “She’s Lyin’,” “Somebody’s Gonna Love You” and “Mornin’ Ride.”
- Greenwood has won numerous industry awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year for the Academy of Country Music in 1983, two Male Vocalist of the Year awards from the Country Music Association in 1983 and 1984 and a Grammy Award for Top Male Vocal Performance in 1985 for the song, “I.O.U.”
- He also won Country Music Association Song of the Year in 1985 for writing “God Bless the USA.” The song has been voted the most recognizable patriotic song in America.