If your birthday is today: Put greater emphasis on health and emotional well-being -- schedule time for relaxation, creative endeavors, personal growth and fitness. Romance is on the rise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Address your responsibilities head-on. Leave nothing to chance or up to others to complete. Keep your money safe.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You can make a difference if you speak up and offer concrete solutions. Don't trust anyone delivering vague responses. Show your willingness to work hard.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Put on a happy face, even if you find someone irritating. It's amazing what a positive attitude can do. Show compassion, and you'll make a difference.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Listen carefully and be resourceful. Get the facts. Take responsibility for your actions and words, and live up to your promises.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A change of attitude will give you a new take on an old situation or relationship. Beware of someone with a vendetta.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Bring up topics of conversation that need addressing. Show compassion, but don't let anyone take advantage of you. Keep your money and possessions safe.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Do things your way. If someone doesn't like your decisions, give them the freedom to take a different path.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Distance yourself from people who take you for granted. Put more time and effort into personal growth.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Be secretive regarding finances, contracts or medical issues. Focus on changes that improve your lifestyle. Take better care of your health.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) You'll attract unique opportunities, but do your research. If you act on hype alone, disappointment will follow.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) Choose your words wisely and concentrate on doing what's right. Control your emotions and don't try to change others.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Supplement your qualifications, update your look and prepare to promote what you want to do next. Don't limit what you can do.
May 17
