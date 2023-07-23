It’s an odd pairing, like pizza and pineapple — but consider the relationship between punctuation and the presidency.
First, the exclamation point. For Democrat President Harry Truman, “Give ‘em hell, Harry!” was a popular slogan. A plaque on his desk, “The Buck Stops Here!” proclaimed responsibility for his actions.
The first lady used it, too. Asked why she couldn’t get Harry to say “fertilizer” instead of “manure,” Bess exclaimed, “It took me 25 years to get him to say ‘manure!’”
Recommended for you
Theodore Roosevelt is remembered for shouting “Bully!” shorthand for “Bully for you!” which he’d used in a letter praising a supporter. He called the White House the “bully pulpit” — jarring today, when bullying has a dark connotation.
The exclamation point was memorably ineffective for Jeb Bush in 2016, when his campaign struck out with the slogan, “Jeb!” for their not-so-charismatic candidate. And of course, Joe Biden was gleefully mocked for the “No Malarkey!” slogan painted on his campaign bus in 2019.
The question mark has been elegantly employed by JFK, Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. JFK mused in 1960, “Do you realize the responsibility I carry? I am the only person standing between Richard Nixon and the White House.”
In 2008 at the Al Smith Dinner, Obama playfully asked, “Who is Barack Obama? Contrary to the rumors you have heard, I was not born on Krypton and sent here by my father Jor-El to save planet Earth.”
Likewise, Ronald Reagan parodied himself during Clint Eastwood’s bid to become the mayor of Carmen, Calif., inquiring, “What makes him think a middle-aged actor, who’s played with a chimp, could have a future in politics?”
Alas, Walter Mondale spectacularly failed when copying “Where’s the Beef?” from a Wendy’s hamburger ad. He used it in a debate to imply that opponent Gary Hart lacked substance. Both lost to Ronald Reagan.
Reagan beat Jimmy Carter in 1980, asking in a debate, “Are you better off than you were four years ago?” (Carter responded with an emphatic but ill-fated “No!”)
Thomas Dewey’s odd 1948 presidential slogan asked, “Well, Dewey or don’t we?” (We didn’t: Dewey spectacularly failed.)
Tides can turn on the victor, too. “Who but Hoover?” worked for landslide winner Herbert Hoover in 1928. But the Great Depression overwhelmed him in 1932.
In 1884, the question mark was used to taunt Grover Cleveland, rumored to have an illegitimate child. He won despite the opposition’s taunt, “Ma, Ma, where’s my Pa?” Supporters got the last word, chanting “Gone to the White House, ha, ha, ha!”
Let’s close with a resounding affirmative from First Lady Michelle Obama, who employed the exclamation point to answer a question she asked herself: “Am I good enough? Yes, I am!”
Christian, a former Dubuquer, is an Ames, Iowa, writer. Email her at