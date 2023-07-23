It’s an odd pairing, like pizza and pineapple — but consider the relationship between punctuation and the presidency.

First, the exclamation point. For Democrat President Harry Truman, “Give ‘em hell, Harry!” was a popular slogan. A plaque on his desk, “The Buck Stops Here!” proclaimed responsibility for his actions.

Recommended for you

Christian, a former Dubuquer, is an Ames, Iowa, writer. Email her at

rachristian3026@yahoo.com.