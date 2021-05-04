Buddy movies don’t always have a happy ending. But teaming up with a weight-loss buddy to share mealtimes can have great results. It’s proved to help you successfully shed excess pounds and raise your spirits.
• When two folks who want to lose weight shop, cook and eat together, it makes the challenge of losing weight more fun and less daunting. Tip: Take turns with shopping and cooking, but always agree on the meal beforehand.
• By sharing weight-loss goals with each other (write them down), then celebrating as you meet them — and admitting when you mess up — you’re more likely to stay on track. Tip: Target a loss of 1 pound a week; more is counterproductive.
• “Chatting ‘n chowing” should put an end to “zombie” eating (a fork in one hand and a phone in the other). Eating zombie style can make you bolt down food without being aware of how much — or even what — you’re eating. Tip: One study found chewing each bite 50 times significantly reduces the number of calories you eat in a meal.
Bonus: Meal buddies do more than help each other lose weight. For teens, sharing meals boosts self-esteem and school success. For adults, it promotes happiness and satisfaction with life. So make a pact with a friend or family member to share meals as you lose your pandemic pounds. You’ll gain a good time and a younger, longer life.