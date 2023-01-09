If your birthday is today: Don't hesitate to go after your dreams. A positive change at home will motivate you. Update your look, qualifications and knowledge. Embrace what life has to offer.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep fit and actively participate in events that promote networking and broaden your horizons. Let intelligence lead the way.

