If your birthday is today: Don't hesitate to go after your dreams. A positive change at home will motivate you. Update your look, qualifications and knowledge. Embrace what life has to offer.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep fit and actively participate in events that promote networking and broaden your horizons. Let intelligence lead the way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Keep busy, concentrate on your to-do list and make your surroundings comfortable. Assess sensitive issues. Keep your thoughts and intentions to yourself.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Be true to yourself and honest with others. Set a spending limit. Make some money doing something you enjoy.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't get swept up in someone's dilemma. Focus on what brings you the highest return.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Help someone who can't make up their mind. Offer alternatives, but don't leave without resolving troublesome issues.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Protect what's yours and take care of matters concerning a friend, relative or loved one. Taking a hands-on approach to solving problems will pay off.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Sign up for a course that will enhance your financial options and connect you to people who share your aspirations.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) An unexpected change will influence your emotional well-being and leave you questioning what to do next. Be open to suggestions.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) An educational pursuit will give you a different perspective on life. How you reach out to help others will set the stage for opportunities.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Reach out to individuals who make you think and push you to do your best; an opportunity will develop.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Manage your money and look for investments that add to your security. Don't take on someone's responsibilities or jeopardize your health or emotional well-being.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Limit spending and premature commitments. Emotional stress will cause fatigue and leave you open to illness or injury.
Jan. 9
