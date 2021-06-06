PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- The Prairie du Chien Historical Society will celebrate the restoration of one of the city’s earliest residences with a weekend of French-Canadian music, dance and workshops.
Fete on the River will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 12 and 13, at St. Feriole Island Park, 419 Fifth St.
The St. Germain dit Gauthier-Coorough House was constructed in approximately 1830 in Prairie du Chien’s main village by Jean Baptiste Caron, a French-Canadian originally from Montreal. Guillaume St. Germain, a fur trader, became the next occupant.
Using a French-Canadian method of construction, piece sur piece ala que d’aronde, which translates as “piece on piece with only dovetail,” the cabin was built with hand-hewn logs. Because the prairie of the time was essentially treeless, the timber was harvested from trees along the Wisconsin, Yellow and Chippewa rivers.
Three generations of the St. Germain family lived in the house until it was sold in the 1890s and moved to St. Feriole Island by the owner. George Coorough purchased the house in 1902, and the Coorough family lived there until 1978.
The island, known as the Fourth Ward, was ravaged by floods in the late 1960s, and in the 1970s, the city of Prairie du Chien made the decision to relocate the residents of the Fourth Ward.
“As a resident, you didn’t have a choice,” said Mary Elise Antoine, president of the Prairie du Chien Historical Society. “You could have your home moved to the mainland, or you could sell it to the city. Many of the families on the island were related and had been there for generations. They still have a Fourth Ward reunion every summer on the island.”
The St. Germain house was one of the few that remained on the island, vacant and left to the ravages of Mother Nature for more than 30 years.
“I’m a native of Prairie du Chien,” Antoine said. “I watched this little house deteriorate. I asked the city if we could have it."
In 2016, the city agreed, and the historical society had a huge undertaking to restore the log house, one of only three structures that were not demolished or moved during the relocation.
Artisan Restoration, of Kasota, Minn., completed structural restoration of the house in 2020. Local contractors installed an HVAC system and electrical wiring, and restored the interior.
“Physical restoration began last summer,” Antoine said. “The exterior was (also) completed last summer. Over the winter, we had interior work done.”
The house was decorated with furnishings based on an 1840 inventory of the belongings of St. Germain and his wife, Magdelaine. Exhibits on the history of the house, of other French-Canadian homes in Prairie du Chien and of the Fourth Ward also were completed.
Fete on the River will be the first time the house will be open to the public.
Antoine said the St. Germain dit Gauthier-Coorough House has provided the historical society with a site that will help them provide free educational programs for children and families, including one on the voyageurs and the history of the fur trade.
Bonne année, the French New Year, will be celebrated at the house on Jan. 2.
“New Year’s was much more of a celebration for the French than Christmas,” Antoine said.
Fete on the River also will feature food, hands-on workshops on how to play a penny whistle, how to play wooden spoons and how to dance a reel, storytelling and popular songs that were sung in Prairie du Chien in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
“We’re really trying to bring back aspects of the French-Canadian and Native American cultures,” Antoine said. “The French culture was the dominant culture of the Upper Mississippi for a long time.”
For more information, visit www.fortcrawfordmuseum.com.