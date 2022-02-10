Belle da Costa Greene was a star in New York’s Gilded Age at the turn of the 20th century.
She mingled with the Astors, the Belmonts, the Vanderbilts and the Morgans — all powerful families of banking and industry who built Fifth Avenue mansions and dominated New York high society.
Greene is the featured personality in this year’s “Walk Through Black History,” an annual event written and produced by Peggy Jackson.
“It will be a bit different this year,” Jackson said. “It will be an interview with Belle, played by Lindsey Reiter, and then next year, we hope to do the play in person.”
Jackson said she decided on the two-part format spread across a year because of the ongoing pandemic.
“I didn’t want to put that much work into it and have just a few people show up,” she said. “So, I decided to wait until next year (to do the in person performance).”
Jackson is excited about introducing people to Greene, who managed the personal library of financier J.P. Morgan for several years. In 1924, she was named the first director of the Pierpont Morgan Library when the collection was donated to the public. She held that position until she retired in 1948.
Greene, whose birth name was Belle Marion Greener, was born to an upper-class Black family in 1879 in Washington, D.C. Her father, Richard Greener, was the first Black student and graduate of Harvard University. He would go on to serve as dean of Howard University Law School.
The family had been emancipated for generations — so long that nobody was quite sure when it had happened.
“They actually purchased their own relatives (out of slavery),” Jackson said. “But they didn’t give them their freedom. I’m sure they worked as housekeepers or gardeners for the family. They were probably treated well, but it’s odd that they didn’t just free them.”
Greene’s parents separated when she was a teenager, and her mother changed the family surname from Greener to Greene. She also began passing as White, insisting that Belle and her siblings do the same.
“Passing” or “racial passing” occurs when a light-skinned Black or mixed-race individual chooses to identify as White.
“Belle’s mother was from a high society African-American family,” Jackson said. “She decided that she and the children should be classified as White. All that was her doing. Her family was upset that she was denying her race.”
Many Blacks who passed would change their names to reflect an ethnic identity, often fabricating an ancestry from a Mediterranean country where complexions were darker: Greece, Italy, Spain or, in Belle’s case, Portugal.
Swapping out her middle name for the more exotic “da Costa,” she began working at the Princeton University Library when she was 22, training in catalog and reference work. In 1905, a chance meeting in the library with a nephew of J.P. Morgan’s led to her being hired as the banker’s personal librarian.
Greene became close to Morgan, and there was speculation that they were romantically involved, although both denied it.
“She said she always put a stop to it,” Jackson said. “She was afraid. This was a man of power and she’s already lying to him. It was dangerous territory to go down that road. She put him in his place several times when he tried to go further with their relationship.”
Greene did carry on a long-time affair with art expert Bernard Berenson, who was married.
“Bernard was bipolar, and his wife would actually send for Belle when he was depressed,” she said. “She saw that Belle would bring him alive and make him happy, so she encouraged the relationship.”
Besides tracking down, acquiring and cataloging books, handwritten manuscripts and other rare library artifacts, Greene also was known for her acumen in dealing with customs and tax officials.
“Morgan loved her for that. She was very good at getting around that,” Jackson said. “She was slick. She would deal with the customs agents and knew how to distract them, how to make a deal with the duties. She would even hide things in her skirts when they weren’t looking to avoid customs taxes completely.”
There were whispers about her true race among high society, but she was never confronted. She continued to work in the Morgan library until 1924, both for J.P., who died in 1913, and son J.P. Morgan Jr. Her work with the Morgan collection continued until she retired from her position as director of the Pierpont Morgan library.
“J.P. admired her. And if he knew, he never said. It was safer for him not to know,” Jackson said. “But I would guess people knew. Morgan’s daughter Anne (who was a lesbian) once said to her at a party, ‘I’m not judging you. Both of us have a secret.’”
Greene never admitted to her true racial heritage, although it is thought that more than a few people knew about it. Her mother and siblings also continued to pass as White, although Jackson said returning to Black when it was convenient was something they would also do.
“Belle wanted to go to her grandmother’s funeral,” she said. “She and her mother got on a train in New York as White, and got off the train in Washington, D.C., as Black.”
There is a story about Greene running into her father in 1913, after Morgan’s death, when she was about 34 years old. She hadn’t seen or spoken to him in years, but had always wondered how he, a prominent and well-known Black man, felt about her “passing.”
“She thought he would be disgusted,” Jackson said. “But he said, ‘I’m proud of you. Our society forced you to make a choice, and that is the travesty.’”
