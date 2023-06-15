When the Dubuque Museum of Art launched its Biennial in 2003, it sought to shine a light on the emerging and established creatives within a 200-mile radius of Dubuque through a competitive, juried exhibition.

A decade later, the tradition continues — this year, through the work of 65 artists from across Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin, and several of whom will be showcasing their work in Dubuque for the first time.