When the Dubuque Museum of Art launched its Biennial in 2003, it sought to shine a light on the emerging and established creatives within a 200-mile radius of Dubuque through a competitive, juried exhibition.
A decade later, the tradition continues — this year, through the work of 65 artists from across Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin, and several of whom will be showcasing their work in Dubuque for the first time.
Hosted every two years, the Biennial will open on Saturday, June 17, with a Summer Artists Party from 5 to 8 p.m. Music will be provided by DJ Papi, and summer fare will be available from Hot Diggity Dogz and Moski’s BBQ.
Also announced will be the first-, second- and third-place winners of the juried prizes for the exhibition, as well as the new Collection Prize, which will be selected during a private event on Friday, June 16, by local collectors.
Funds raised during that happening will support the purchase of the selected work for the museum’s collection, in addition to providing career development opportunities for artists and public artist conversations set for Saturday, Aug. 5, in conjunction with DubuqueFest and the opening of Art on the River.
More than 500 works were submitted by nearly 200 artists for this year’s Biennial, according to the museum.
And while no directives were set, juror Pamela Hugdahl said themes for such shows tend to emerge organically.
“Having the amount of submissions we did, there was a lot to review with this show,” Hugdahl said in a phone interview. “What I’m seeing and selecting comes from my perspective and from what I’m attracted to, of course. But the interesting thing is that there were themes that seemed to resonate from multiple artists.”
Serving as Executive Director of Rochester (Minn.) Art Center, Hugdahl brings more than 20 years of museum experience — including more than 13 with the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis — in jurying the Dubuque Museum of Art’s Biennial.
Her final selection represents explorations that embody cultural shifts, politics, the environment and social structures. Artistic mediums include everything from contemporary painting to sculpture, furniture, photography, fiber arts and more.
“The goal is to balance it well between the mediums, make sure it’s as inclusive as possible and make sure it works in the space as far as scale and the scope of the exhibition, its connectiveness and how it does its job in telling the story through the theme,” Hugdahl said. “I also try to look for something that’s unusual and perhaps hasn’t been seen before.”
Two such examples that captured her attention included a black and white checkered tapestry that interweaves backward text.
“It was created in reference to a child who was suffering from dyslexia,” Hugdahl said. “It’s very interesting and brings out an awareness.”
Another, created by Dubuque artist Louise Kames, uses pastel and charcoal on paper, and depicts a collection of stick piles gathered and left by a nun with dementia who used them as strategic markers to find her way while walking the grounds of Mount Carmel.
A variation of the work also appeared in the museum’s 2021 Biennial exhibition.
“I just thought it was beautiful and fascinating,” Hugdahl said. “And it certainly fit in well in exploring the role of nature and the environment.”
While Hugdahl said that, ultimately, the impression of the exhibition is in the eye of the beholder, she anticipates viewers will find resonance in something the collection has to offer.
“My hope is always to find a show that connects to viewers in some way,” she said. “Not everything in this show will appeal to everyone. But there will be something for everyone.”
That, according to Dubuque Museum of Art Curatorial Director Stacy Gage Peterson, has been the longstanding goal of the Biennial exhibition.
“We are proud of this tradition,” she said. “Every two years, we pause to take the pulse of the art of the moment. I am grateful that Pamela selected artists we have known for a long time, as well as artists whose work has never before been seen in Dubuque. Each artist should be commended for the strength of their work, and I’m excited for guests to experience the exhibition’s power.”
Additional events and exhibitions this month include a free presentation and walking tour of Dubuque’s Black history at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 18, hosted by the Dubuque County Historic Preservation Commission and the Dubuque branch of the NAACP in honor of Juneteenth.
Also taking place will be the opening of “Everything Fades,” by photographer Rachel Deutmeyer. She will offer an artist talk at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24.
A showcase of work by Clarke University students also can be viewed in the museum lobby.
Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.