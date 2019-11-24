We’ve all been told to “Be part of the solution” and “If you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem.”
Both statements are good and true. Most people holding elected office and almost all of those running for president, apparently didn’t get that memo.
Beto O’Rourke dropped out of the race. I can tell you almost everything he was against but would be hard-pressed to tell you what he was for. Screaming against or at issues is not the same as proposing and selling solutions. My suggestion to all of those running for office, and especially those holding power, is to be for and not against something.
A positive message sells, while a negative message repels.
This is not a political message nor am I taking a side. I am strongly stating that people who are for something move their agenda forward and attract followers, while those who are against something are obstructionist and attract negative people.
You could say, “I’m against racism” and I’ll respond by saying “try being for unity and to love your neighbor regardless of race, color, religion or nationality.” You could say you “are anti-drug” and I’ll respond with, “be pro good health and clear mind.”
How we approach our problems matters because people respond to and are drawn to a positive message and approach and turn away from the negative. As such, I believe the negative approach of those who want Donald Trump out of office are assuring his re-election. Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton were both elected because of their positive and optimistic messages.
So, my message to those wanting my vote is “I don’t care what you are against. Tell me what you are for.”
It’s not only true in political elections but also in the workplace and in our homes. Our children need to understand what their parents are for. When a parent always is telling their children what they are doing wrong, they are damaging their child’s self-esteem and teaching them to communicate the negative.
Certainly, we must correct our children, but the power of motivation is in building the child up, not tearing him or her down. Correct them positively.
Employees need to understand the same from their business leadership. Screaming at an employee for making a mistake assures they will never take risks but also will turn them against the boss and the company. When that happens, the employee might work to sabotage the boss and turn down the quality of work performed.
Positive always trumps negative. Employees need to understand what their leadership and their company values. Then, the leadership must model those values in a positive and easy to understand way.
Anti-anything never works. Be pro-something.