Clifton Truman Daniel’s family legacy was once a mystery to him.
As the eldest grandson of the late Harry S. Truman — vice president of the United States who came into the presidency in 1945 following the death of Franklin D. Roosevelt, then was elected and served until 1953 — Daniel used to joke with the decedents of other former presidents about forming a club.
It wasn’t until later in life that a welling sense of pride came — and that club — followed by a deep desire to tell his family story.
Making good on that aspiration, Daniel will portray his grandfather — and himself — with a livestream performance set to take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25, as part of University of Dubuque’s Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
“President Harry Truman: A Grandson’s Portrait” is a one-man play and lecture created by Daniel that paints a picture of a former president’s life, career and family. Its content is based on Truman’s memoirs and letters, as well as stories and books penned by Daniel’s late mother, Margaret Truman.
“This is something I wrote using collections of material from the lectures I had given about my grandfather over the last 30 years,” Daniel said in a phone interview. “It was initially intended to be performed live this past year, but then, of course, the pandemic happened, and that changed everything. The piece was originally two hours long, but that’s a long time to sit and stare at your laptop. So, I wrote a shorter piece instead.”
The revised format intended for virtual audiences trims the performance time down to one hour, yet doesn’t shy away from exploring the depths of history or Truman’s time in office and its relevance today.
“I performed it for the first time in mid-February, and both of those seemed to go well,” Daniel said. “Like those shows, I imagine there will be some time at the end to speak with the viewers in Dubuque. A lot of people seemed to want to ask how my grandfather would have filled-in-the-blank when it came to the last four years and that administration’s response to the pandemic. My hope is to show audiences that while the world has changed, at the same time, it hasn’t. It’s like grandpa used to say: ‘There is nothing new in the world except the history you do not know.’”
Daniel pointed to tensions between Truman and U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy, who alleged that more than 200 staff members at the State Department were members of the Communist Party, prompting the Second Red Scare from the late 1940s through 1950s.
And while Truman wasn’t president at the time, Daniel also drew comparisons to the Spanish Flu, a pandemic that gripped the world from 1918 until 1920.
“The Anti-Mask League of San Francisco was trying to promote not wearing masks 100 years ago,” he said. “So, while we might think this is as bad as it has ever been, we’ve been here before.”
While this latest venture is relatively new for Daniel, he’s no novice to the stage. He initially aspired to pursue acting in New York City before following a call to become a journalist. He did that in Wilmington, N.C., while raising a family.
He found spare time to spend on the boards, most notably with Wilmington’s Opera House Theatre Company, where he appeared in more than a dozen productions.
Daniel later served as an honorary chairman of the board of the Truman Library Institute and board secretary of the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation. But it wasn’t until a friend commented on his physical likeness to his grandfather as Daniel got older and the existence of Samuel Gallu’s biographical one-man show and 1975 film, “Give ’em Hell, Harry!” that Daniel considered the possibility of portraying Truman.
“I had been traveling and giving a series of college lectures about my grandfather and decided to retire early in 2012,” Daniel said. “After I did that, I wondered what I was going to do with myself. I had trained as an actor. I mentioned the suggestion of doing ‘Give ’em Hell, Harry?’ to a friend of mine who worked for a theater company. Suddenly, I realized he was just starring at me. Before I knew it, he was booking me for a two-week run of the show.”
In addition to being drawn back into performing, Daniel also authored a pair of books — “Growing Up with My Grandfather: Memories of Harry S. Truman” and “Dear Harry, Love Bess: Bess Truman’s Letters to Harry Truman, 1919-1943.”
The hard work runs in the family, said Daniel, who shared that his grandfather — a Missouri farm boy — was known to rise early to work, even while vacationing. Occasionally, he’d take in a swim or a game of Poker. Then, it was back to the grindstone.
He once even joked with wife Bess Truman about being buried within proximity of his office so that even in death, he would be close to work.
The first lady didn’t find it humorous.
“That was relaxing to him,” Daniel said. “My grandfather was sat down upon my great-grandfather’s knee when he was 3 or 4 years old and taught that the way to live was to treat people right, to work hard and to have empathy. And he didn’t mess around. He led by those values. Even after his presidency, he made a point that people saw him working — tending to the farm or mowing the lawn.”
But in every leadership comes the potential for conflicting decisions.
Shortly after Truman assumed office and in the final year of World War II, he ordered the detonation of two atomic bombs over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The aftermath was devastating, resulting in approximately 355,000 casualties — mostly civilians — countless injuries and massive destruction in the two locations.
It stands as the only use of nuclear weapons in an armed conflict.
“The bombing was never something he wanted to talk about,” said Daniel, who lost his grandfather when he was a teenager. “But one of the things I am proudest to have done is traveled to Japan to meet with survivors and hear their stories.”
Daniel hopes to continue dedicating his time toward sharing family memories and Truman’s presidential legacy, from weightier topics to his White House renovation after Daniel’s mother’s piano fell through the floor of the residence.
“It isn’t much of a livelihood yet,” Daniel said, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to alter his plans. “But it’s great fun and, at the same time, terrifying. On one level, I wonder if I’m getting it right. God, I worry about that. Would he say this? Would he make a joke about that? On another, I hope I’m sharing something that an audience connects with. I hope he’d be proud. I think he would be.”