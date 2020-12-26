“How can we sing the Lord’s song in a strange land?”
This question from Psalm 137 asks a profound question about our own holiday celebrations at the end of 2020.
This Psalm is a lament from the Jewish people about their experience of living in exile.
They had been dislocated from their homes by a conquering enemy. It was a time of social upheaval, economic crisis, fear, disruption and death.
While our time of exile is not the result of military conquest, we too are suffering loss of the way things used to be. We wish those things might become again.
Our experience of exile during this pandemic, while different from what happened in ancient times, is our time of tragedy that will forever mark this generation.
We know firsthand and see in others many layers of suffering and the disruption of a way of life.
Many have experienced separation from their loved ones, isolation, economic stress, fear, illness, sadness and death. How can we sing our holiday songs during the challenges of pandemic?
While there are signs of hope for the new year with the discovery of vaccines and their promise of protection, for the sake of others we need to wear masks and maintain safe health practices as we wait for this exile to end.
We can discover hope in our spiritual traditions to give us the endurance we need as we await a better future. Prayer, meditation, Scripture study and sacred friendships are gifts that help us continue.
Many faith communities have developed online digital worship services that provide spiritual care in new ways.
We give thanks for all those who have contributed to our survival during this time of exile, especially for health care professionals and other essential workers. At the end of the year, each of us has personal reasons to give thanks for those who love us and keep supporting us in difficult times.
The words of Robert Lowry encourage us to find our voices and to keep singing, even in this challenging hour:
"My life goes on in endless song
Above earth's lamentations,
I hear the real, though far-off hymn
That hails a new creation.
Through all the tumult and the strife
I hear its music ringing,
It sounds an echo in my soul.
How can I keep from singing?"
Your songs are a sign of hope for a better day dawning. We need to keep singing.