Let’s talk about time.
It’s something I try not to think about. I think it’s a topic we all try to avoid, really.
And for parents, it can hit differently.
We’ve just experienced the part of the year when time’s passage takes center stage.
Parents bombard our social media feeds with those “first day of school pictures,” capturing images of their littles ones and putting them in some sort of modern-day time capsule, certain to be unearthed when the Facebook algorithm pumps out its memories a year or two down the road.
And inevitably, we’ll look back on these milestone moments with a befuddled helplessness.
How was that really a year ago? How does it all go by so fast?
There’s no easy answer.
When you’re talking to two little kids, time is rarely rooted in reality.
Our 4-year-old daughter still says the word “tomorrow” when she is trying to refer to “yesterday.” When we let her stay up a few minutes past her typical bedtime, she asks “Is it almost midnight?”
Earlier this month, my mother-in-law turned 70. On her birthday, I challenged my daughter to guess how old I am.
“Sixty?” she asked with a wide smile.
Too high, I said.
“Twenty?” my daughter replied.
Closer, I said. But not that much closer.
Our 2-year-old has an even more tenuous grasp on time. I’m utterly convinced he doesn’t know whether he is going down for a nap or for a full night’s sleep.
When you’re little, time has no meaning.
Man, that must be nice.
Because in the adult world, time can be a tricky beast.
For parents, conversations generally boil down into a few well-worn cliches.
The days are long, but the years are short.
Parents with older children love to hand down their hard-earned wisdom to parents with younger ones.
Appreciate these years, they say. They’ll be grown up before you know it.
It often comes across like some sort of ominous warning.
I sometimes envision myself 14 years from now, sending my daughter off to college and aching for the days when she still tried to squeeze every extra second out of bedtime.
When you’re a young parent, it feels like you’re supposed to view the beauty of the present through some sad lens of future nostalgia. We feel like we have to seize every moment now or regret it later.
It’s a lot of pressure.
When I reflect on this past summer, it seems like it’s all been a blur — a dizzying array of work trips and weddings and jam-packed weekends that went by way too fast.
I kick myself for it sometimes. How much quality time did I actually spend with my kids? How often did we really connect?
Am I really making the most out of this precious chapter?
I can already feel the harsh realities of time its applying pressure. My little ones are getting bigger each day.
So how do we cope? Or, if I’m being honest, how do I cope?
Perhaps the answer can be found in one of my favorite things: the fall.
I’ve often remarked that the year’s most beautiful season is also its most fleeting. There’s no way to measure a perfect fall day, but you know it when you feel it — when the bright leaves burst to life against the backdrop of a cloudless, blue sky. When the crisp air passes by like a current of electricity.
How many perfect fall days are there, really? You can’t count them. Or mark them on your calendar. You just have to keep your eyes open and embrace them when they’re here.
Parenting young kids can feel similar.
Some days are long. Some days are difficult.
But some are pure magic. Like when I pull into the garage after a day of work, and my son rushes out to meet me before I can even put the car in park. Or when my daughter demands we walk outside on a winter night so she can get one last glimpse of the moon before bedtime.
These moments bring an unparalleled beauty to my life. At the same time, I know they won’t last forever.
And that should be OK.
Time itself can often seem unforgiving. But it colors our life with a beauty that otherwise wouldn’t exist.
Perhaps we can see it if we look hard enough.