Among the habits I developed during the “down time” of COVID-19 was broadening my media consumption. That included diving a little deeper into the world of podcasts.
The past couple of years, I had been working on developing the Telegraph Herald’s brand of such online musings, even netting a couple of nice awards for our efforts. COVID-19’s resulting shut down suddenly found me with a bevy of time to do a little more listening to what was out there and explore what other content avenues we might be able to offer.
One podcast I stumbled upon was titled, “I Shouldn’t Say This, But ... “ by Katy Leeson, the managing director of Social Chain, a social media marketing agency based in the U.K. that collaborates with Coca Cola and Warner Music.
Apparently, the universe thought I really needed to hear what this woman had to say. As usual, the universe was right.
As a younger woman in a leadership position, I hadn’t found a wealth of other voices out there that created a dialogue surrounding what it’s like to forge your path. Leeson’s message of leading as a young woman in today’s world resonated with me.
More than that, she also was fiercely committed to integrating wellness into company culture, offering yoga and meditation sessions as part of select work days, as well as lunch-and-learns that advocated confidence-building, brain health awareness, drop-in therapy and even self-defense.
I found her insight refreshing but also very revealing as to the habits I had fostered my entire career in what she defined as “hustle pawning.” It’s the theory that taking on too much, burning yourself out and proudly displaying it to the world is a measure of value and success.
I was guilty of this with a capital G-U-I-L-T-Y and was known by friends and family as the girl who always had to arrive late, leave early or just not show up at all.
Then, a few months ago, Leeson dropped a tweet bomb: “We need to stop glamorizing overworking. The absence of sleep, good diet, exercise, relaxation and time with friends and family isn’t something to be applauded. Too many people wear their burnout as a badge of honor. And it needs to change.”
It went viral. And her words have since become a kind of mantra for me as the world re-emerges from its COVID-19 cocoon.
If you’re lucky enough to enjoy what you do for a living, the lines between work and play can get blurry. I didn’t know how blurry until COVID-19 hit, the pace of the world slowed, and though I was working from home, I had an opportunity to catch my breath for the first time perhaps ever with fewer extracurriculars pulling at my attention.
As life has begun creeping back to normal, I have been reluctant to fill my plate back to the capacity I might have once been accustomed to, not because I don’t believe in the value of hard work, but because I also have learned the value of realizing that when I say “yes” to one thing, I am saying “no” to something else.
We tend to place a great deal of importance on staying busy in our Western world, whereas other cultures seem to know the value in taking pause (see siesta).
But after the year-plus that we’ve endured, when being busy was cast aside in favor of our health and well-being, I’ve come to realize that creating space to just “be” shouldn’t necessarily be a luxury — nor should it be something we only get because of a worldwide pandemic.
It’s a mindful shift in habit. And it isn’t always a comfortable feeling if you’re used to running on empty, powered by energy bars and caffeine. But I’m here to tell ya, saying “yes” to saying “no” once in a while is worth it — especially when it means you aren’t missing out on life’s most important moments, like watching your 3-year-old niece ungracefully tumble down a water slide for the first time and emerge from the water triumphantly exclaiming, “I did it.”
Yep. Totally worth it.