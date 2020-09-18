The beloved “Bill and Ted” franchise greets returning audiences with charm, heart and laughs.
Decades after the first two films, Bill and Ted are struggling to adapt to adulthood. In lieu of impending collapse of dimensions of time and space, the duo must create a song that will unite humanity.
The film stars Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, Kristen Schaal, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, William Sadler and Scott Mescudi. The film is directed by Dean Parisot.
It’s been a long, 29-year-road to the “Bill and Ted” three-quel, and the result is delightful.
Winter and Reeves are the glue that holds the film together. The chemistry between the two is as snappy as ever. They embody the swift body gestures and vocal inflections that the characters are loved for.
The humor between the two is as funny as ever. The opening sequence, where the two perform at a wedding, is a true comedic highlight. I haven’t laughed that hard during a movie in quite awhile.
As is typical of these movies, the time-travel sequences are as goofy and entertaining as you’d want them to be. Any doubts that the movie would be unfunny should be tossed out the window. Those wishing to see musical legends such as Mozart, Louis Armstrong, Jimi Hendrix, and Kid Cudi perform together will eat up the goofiness.
While the dynamic duo are as great as ever, I’d be remiss to not mention their daughters, played by Lundy-Plaine and Weaving. They play a vital role. Sporting the distinct personalities of their fathers, there’s ripe comedic talent in these performances. Furthermore, the father-daughter relationships are a heart-warming addition.
I was caught off guard by the emotional impact that the movie had. While it’s not anything on the tear-jerker spectrum, I was impressed by the heart and care that the filmmakers gave to the development of Bill and Ted. I couldn’t help but feel happy for everyone in the movie. It’s a true-to-form feel-good movie at its core.
My critiques are minor, but there was a robot side-character that I felt was wasted. He was resorted to an annoying distraction despite a promising introduction. There also is some over-reliance on CGI. The overuse could be seen as over-the-top on purpose, though.
I also would have liked to seen more of a definitive conclusion. The film sort of abruptly ends after the climax, with no action to follow up.
“Bill and Ted Face the Music” is an endearing and fun comedy that makes you feel good. With a message of the power of music, the film’s positive outlook is one that the world can use right now.
I give “Bill and Ted Face the Music” 3.75 stars out of 5. “Bill and Ted Face the Music” is rated PG-13 and runs for 1 hour and 31 minutes. The film is available to rent or purchase on all digital retailers and is playing in select theater locations.