There are many reasons why a woman may struggle, as Gabrielle Union, Christie Brinkley and Courteney Cox did, to become pregnant and/or carry the fetus full term. Around 14% of women age 30 to 35 struggle with that (it’s called fecundity) — and the older you are, the greater the challenge.

Well, a new study reveals that you can increase your chance of conceiving and giving birth if you eliminate some or all of six risk factors: an unhealthy BMI, an unhealthy diet, nonuse of folic acid supplements, smoking, alcohol intake (more than one drink a week), and being an older age.

Recommended for you

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.