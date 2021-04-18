Among the thrills I have as the TH’s features editor is the opportunity to cover live events in our community — concerts, festivals, live theater, art openings, book signings, lectures, retreats, gatherings that involve me getting to eat deliciously decadent things.
Whenever I have been asked to go and engage with students about what I do for a living, whether or not I get to go to events for free probably is the runner-up to the most frequently asked question — do I get to interview famous people.
The answer is “sometimes” to both, though I don’t think I have once gotten to stay for the duration of any concert I’ve covered. And for those events I’m not covering I have to buy a ticket, just like everyone else.
Interviewing well-known personalities can be a fun perk of the job, too. But I’ve long said that I would swap those interviews to speak with people from our local arts community. You’d be hard-pressed to find a group of individuals so passionate, dedicated, hard-working or more enthusiastic about what they strive to contribute to our community.
While the absence of many live events due to COVID-19 has signaled a big shift in features coverage in the past year, watching the toll the pandemic has taken on the people behind the scenes — many of whom I consider friends — has been difficult to watch.
Early in the pandemic, I spoke at length to several of our local arts and cultural leaders suddenly faced with bare stages and vacant galleries.
On the record, many attempted to put on a brave face through their words. Off the record, most commiserated: “We’re probably going to have to cancel another show.” “Everything keeps changing, and it’s hard to keep up with the regulations and the funding opportunities.” “It’s too soon to tell if or how we’re going to get through this.”
However, in an unprecedented year, these organizations are to be commended — particularly those working tirelessly to promote virtual offerings and create safe conditions for gathering and fostering accessibility to the arts.
Northeast Iowa School of Music was one of the first to up the ante in its technical capabilities and offer virtual lessons to its students.
Creative spaces like Captured on Canvas offered take-and-make kits for kids.
The Grand Opera House launched a bevy of hybrid programming, from virtual broadcasts to limited live events, tapping its tried-and-true pool of acting talent, in addition to local artists and musicians.
University of Dubuque Heritage Center has pivoted to an impressive lineup for its spring season. While live performances are open to UD students, faculty and staff, the public has been presented with several livestream events from top-notch entertainers.
Fly-By-Night Productions, Dubuque Museum of Art, National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium and Galena (Ill.) Center for the Arts also have presented virtual content in the form of concerts, play readings, virtual exhibitions, fundraising galas and a wealth of interactive options for families to take advantage of.
Many of these organizations also have worked tirelessly to offer safe conditions enabling them to present live events in limited capacities. The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, Heartland Ballet and Bell Tower Theater are three that come to mind, keeping up with ever-changing protocols to create a healthy environment for not only audiences but performers.
This list is by no means exhaustive and merely scratches the surface of such efforts.
Also admirable is how these organizations have banded together to collectively support one another through uncharted challenges.
Early in the pandemic, City of Dubuque Arts & Cultural Affairs Coordinator Jenni Petersen-Brant — who in her short time here has become one of my favorite sources — set up a weekly check-in with Dubuque’s various artistic facets. The opportunity to share what’s new, swap ideas and funding leads or simply lean on one another for support has continued.
It’s inspiring to know that even in trying times, the local arts scene has been hard at work to get us through — their purpose fulfilled in so many ways. And it would appear it has every intention to be there for us as life gets back to normal.
If you’ve ever considered supporting arts and culture locally, maybe this is the time.