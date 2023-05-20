I’ve never been asked to give a commencement address, but I’ll pretend I have.
It is the unique arrogance of someone with a writer’s vocation, and with access to a forum like this column, to suggest that I might have something vital to say — not only to high school and college graduates, but even more to the dwindling number of young people who are completing coming-of-age formation processes in various faith communities.
And here’s what I want them to ask themselves: What are my gifts?
I don’t know of any Sunday School or confirmation curriculum that puts this question front-and-center, where it belongs.
I’m not saying that today’s Lutheran confirmands shouldn’t memorize Luther’s Small Catechism, face examination by the Church Council or do any of the other mundane, grueling stuff that I did before my confirmation 50 years ago. Doctrinal instruction has its place in faith formation.
But, while I applaud my former pastor’s requirement that confirmation kids write an essay outlining their faith, I’d narrow the topic a little: What are my gifts?
To those now experiencing my ersatz commencement address, I’ll invite you to start by reading all of the 12th and 13th chapters of I Corinthians at one sitting, and conclude, for now, with verses 1-5 of chapter 14.
Then I’ll tell you what I know about spiritual gifts, to help you discern yours.
You have at least one spiritual gift. Everybody does. You probably have more than one.
Your spiritual gifts might be one of those listed in the I Corinthians passage, but not necessarily. That list isn’t exhaustive.
Sometimes others will clue you in about spiritual gifts you might not have seen in yourself. You might not think of yourself as wise, or patient, or gentle, until someone tells you that you are.
Gifts can wax and wane. You will never know when a gift you discern now might fade away, and a new gift might crop up to take its place. You might even discover new gifts when you’re very, very old, or near the end of life.
Spiritual gifts need to be tended, strengthened and nurtured. And used.
Your spiritual gifts may or may not be related to the vocation to which God has called you.
If you feel inclined to deny or reject a spiritual gift that you find in yourself, you’re in good company. I don’t know many pastors who, on sensing God’s still, small voice calling them to the ordained ministry, haven’t said at least one time, “Oh, no, Lord, not me.” Pray about it. Wrestle with it if you must. But eventually, you need to say yes.
Although there are some spiritual gifts that might bless the person who receives them, the ultimate intended recipient of spiritual gifts is the community — and by extension, God.
God gave you spiritual gifts because you matter. You’re needed. You’re essential. If nothing else from the Holy Spirit reaches your heart, then believe that. And if your faith community has not made it clear to you how essential you are, and how much your gifts are needed, then please forgive them.
By now, I hope, you’re asking yourself, “Am I truly gifted?”
