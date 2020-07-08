Editor’s note: This is the fifth and final part of a series that looked back at some of the most memorable concerts in tri-state history. The author, Susan Kies, is from Platteville, Wis.
At the age of 55, I became 13 years old again for one night — sort of like Cinderella’s princess experience. Only, why, you might ask, would anyone ever want to be 13 again?
I admit, I was apprehensive. Before I ordered tickets to see Herman’s Hermits at the Mississippi Moon Bar at the Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque for the night of Friday, June 25, 2010, I had to talk my husband, and myself, into going.
“There’ll be all these aging boomers like us, and it’ll probably be cheesy and lame,” I said. “But what the heck. Let’s go. Maybe it’ll be fun.”
And it was. What a smashing time!
In fact, I belted out the tunes along with the crowd until my voice gave out:
“I’m ’enry the eighth I am, ’enery the eighth I am I am, I got married to the widow next door, ’n she’s been married seven times before, ’n every one was an ’enery (’enery!), she wouldn’t have a Willie or a Sam (No Sam!), I’m ’er eighth ol’ man I’m ’enery, ’enery the eight I am. Second verse, same as the first.” Then, we shouted, “H --- E --- N — R — Y!” at the end.
(Sorry. Once I begin, I can’t stop mid-verse.)
These were not all the original Hermits of my youth, but they rocked, mainly because Herman, the lead Hermit and former teen idol, was there in the flesh: None other than Peter Noone. (Pronounced Peetah Noon in British speak.)
Noone’s self-effacing humor, along with the familiar tunes, made the concert a blast from my past.
“Yes, I’d always dreamed of this,” Noone said. “I called me mum this morning to wish her a happy 86th birthday, and she asked me where I was. I told her, ‘You’ll never believe it, Mum. You’ll be so proud. I’m playing tonight at the Mississippi Moon Bar in Dubuque, Iowa.’”
He went on to say he enjoys performing because he gets to be 17 every night, and he and the lads get underwear thrown at them.
“They’re just a little bigger than they used to be is all,” he said.
Herman’s Hermits was part of the British Invasion of the early 1960s rock bands, along with the likes of The Monkees, The Young Rascals, The Kinks, The Dave Clark Five, The Rolling Stones and, of course, The Beatles, and a host of other musicians with long hair and rebellious notions, or so my father thought.
“What is it with those long-haired British boys?” he asked.
Usually quite reasonable, Dad discouraged me from buying their albums. So, of course, I purchased them anyway.
I even drew a poster of Noone that I have rolled up in a box somewhere.
In time, Dad mellowed, and I’d loved to have shown him the Herman’s Hermits concert T-shirt I purchased that night.
Young people like to have their specific genre of music. It gives them a voice and distinguishes them from the generations that preceded. And we tend to have a soft spot for the music we grew up on.
My mom and dad thought nothing could surpass the big band era greats like Benny Goodman and Guy Lombardo and crooners like Bing Crosby and Dean Martin.
My musical tastes have expanded through the years, but what a hoot being immersed in the nostalgia of Herman’s Hermits and watching Noone, even at age 62, singing “I’m into Something Good,” “Listen, People,” “Silhouettes,” “There’s a Kind of Hush” and “A Must to Avoid,” that I originally misunderstood to say, “A Must to a Boy.”
Not exactly Grammy Award material, these ditties nonetheless transported me back to looking forward to high school, listening to 33½ RPM albums on my gray RCA portable record player and dancing in my room all by myself.
What I wouldn’t have given to go to a Herman’s Hermits concert when I was 13. It only took me 42 years to get tickets.
After the concert, I stood in line to shake Noone’s hand and have him sign my T-shirt. Wow! “Baby, baby, can’t you hear my heart beat? In the park a-walkin’ down the highway ...”