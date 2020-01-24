The second annual Black History Month Drag Show will present two performances on Saturday, Feb. 1, at The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
An all-ages show will take place at 7 p.m., with an adult show at 10.
The event, hosted by Key City Pride — a Dubuque LGBTQ nonprofit organization — will include award-winning entertainers from Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.
Tickets, at $10 for general admission and $7 for students with a valid college ID, will be available at the door or by visiting www.
keycitypride.org. Proceeds will benefit Key City Pride.