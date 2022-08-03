If your birthday is today: The information you gather will give you an inside view of what's possible. Turn this year into one of progress, hard work and rewards that encourage you to move forward with optimism.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Concentrate on what's important. Don't expect to please everyone, but do your best to be fair and offer options to eliminate conflict.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Dig deep, and you'll discover what makes you happy. Incorporate your skills with plans that put a smile on your face. Take control.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Revise your day to include putting your responsibilities behind you before moving on. Do things right the first time.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Finish what you start before you move on. Focus on health, emotional well-being and taking care of business.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't let anyone take advantage of your charitable attitude. Put more time and effort into your home, and invest in yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Nurture relationships and adjust your living arrangements to suit your needs. You can't buy love, but you can earn respect. Romance will enhance your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Choose the path that interests you most. Look for opportunities that encourage you to follow your heart.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) A financial gain is possible if you invest in something familiar to you. A lifestyle change looks promising; however, you may require a push to head in a new direction.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Step into the spotlight and show everyone what you can contribute. Your attitude will make a difference to the reception you receive. Let charm, intellect and action be your calling cards.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't interfere in something that can disrupt your relationship with someone you love. Take better care of your health and reputation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You'll come across something that makes you feel excited about your future. Head in the direction that suits your lifestyle.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Take a step back from whatever situation you face and rethink your strategy. Keep life simple. Being insightful and resourceful is encouraged.
