If your birthday is today: Keep life simple and affordable. Discipline and hard work are the best ways to reach your goals and comfort your soul. Knowing that you've done your best will help you go above and beyond.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Apply for something, take advantage of an opportunity, mix business with pleasure and network your way to success. Get what you want in writing.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Minimizing your expenditures will put your mind at ease and give you the room you require to raise your earning potential.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) An emotional situation will wreak havoc on your plans. Don't let anger set in when moderation and peace of mind will make things better.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) How you present yourself to those around you will affect your reception. Love yourself, and others will see you through the same lens.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Make your surroundings more comfortable. You'll find a discrepancy when sharing expenses. Leave nothing to chance.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Travel, sign up to learn something or update your image. Making a change will encourage you to get out more. Get out and be happy.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) You'll attract interesting people, but don't put your trust in them. Show your intelligence, and know when to move on to more critical tasks. Consider making changes at home.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Put your energy into something that encourages better health. Choose peace and love over chaos.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Keep your intentions secret until you are confident that nothing will stand in your way. Dig in and do the groundwork.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Start doing. Call in those you can trust. A change of heart will give you a different perspective regarding love. Embrace what feels right.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Back away from drama and focus on what you need to accomplish. Overreacting will put a costly dent in your reputation, position or status.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Change what isn't working for you. Don't put up with people or situations that drain you. Don't dismiss or hide your ideas. Look for an affordable way to achieve your objective.
