If your birthday is today: Don't feel pressured to make a move or to change. Give yourself room to breathe and consider the pros and cons before you decide what's best. You have more time than you think.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Count on others to prop you up, but don't expect anyone to do the work for you. Take credit for your achievements.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Keep your secrets to yourself. Know your physical limitations, and don't step outside of your comfort zone.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't share too much information with individuals who are eager to take credit for your achievements. Anger will stand between you and victory.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) If someone lets you down, learn from the experience. An intelligent approach will keep you in control. Give others the benefit of the doubt.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Keep secrets; if you share sensitive information, ridicule will follow. Look for an opportunity to do something that will make a difference.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Keeping up with what's trending will help you carve out opportunities. Your insight and efforts will encourage others to help you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't wait for people or proposals to come your way. Seeking out opportunities will boost your confidence and motivate you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You'll notice situations that are taxing for a friend or relative. A kind word will make a difference and encourage others to open up. Romance is in the stars.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Challenge yourself. Sign up for an event or activity that calls for discipline and courage. Test your ability to come out on top.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Put together a to-do list, and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results. Don't let others disrupt your day.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Attend events that offer something new and exciting. Learn about different cultures, and mingle with people who can give you different perspectives.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You may know what you want, but it will be challenging to move forward unless a budget is in place. Seek out someone who can help you. Don't overspend to impress.
