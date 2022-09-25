Not many artists have showcased the popular imagery of the American cowboy like Charles M. Russell.
Russell, born in St. Louis, worked for a time as a ranch hand in Montana before taking up painting and illustration full time.
By the early 1900s, his portrayals of Montana ranch life had captured the attention of patrons in Los Angeles and New York, who saw his work as an authentic portrayal of a vanishing way of life.
Russell was an admirer of western novels and films, and he used his talents as a storyteller to help shape cowboy culture of the Old West, even working as a consultant in Hollywood.
After his death, his widow continued to issue bronze sculptures from his large collection of images created during his lifetime.
Bronze statues like the one pictured here and titled “The Roundup” were issued in several sizes. By offering an assortment of sizes and prices, collectors of all income levels could find something they could afford and that would fit their homes and businesses.
This striking image showcases the cowboy life and the struggles that are shared by the cattle and horses that played a role in the daily life of a cowboy.
We offered this bronze for sale on eBay and after a 10-day auction it sold for $383.02.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com; or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Check out www.ezsellusa.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.