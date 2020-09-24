Growing up in Chicago, there were two places Patricia Marroquin Norby loved more than anything else: The Art Institute and the Field Museum.
“Chicago is where my love of art and museums first developed,” she said. “(Those places) were both very important to me growing up.”
Norby credits her time spent in those buildings, as well as the influences of her professors at Clarke University, with putting her on the path that ultimately led to her recent appointment as the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art’s associate curator of Native American art.
It’s the first time in the museum’s 150-year history that it has hired a full-time curator for its Indigenous acquisitions.
At Clarke, where Norby studied in the 1990s, professor Louise Kames remembers a superb student who was strong in the arts.
“She was the dream student who regularly brought content from nonart courses into her studio courses,” she said. “She excelled in writing and received numerous creative writing awards. Patricia was part of a very strong cohort of students at that time in the arts program.”
Even though Norby’s maternal family roots run deep in the Purépecha Indians of Mexico, she didn’t initially focus her studies on Native Americans.
“Patricia was a strong thinker and the center of any classroom discussion,” Kames said. “Her interests were wide-ranging. She raised the bar in every class situation, as she was always a seeker.”
From a pueblo outside the city of Pátzcuaro in the state of Michoacán, Norby’s great-grandparents left Mexico and settled in Illinois after the Great Depression. Her great-grandmother was a curandera, a medicine woman, who used natural remedies for healing.
“My mother often talked about my great-grandmother, who spoke Purépecha and used various plants, herbs, animal fat and other natural materials in her healing practices,” Norby said.
Norby added that there is a long history dating to the 16th century of Purépecha Indians traveling in and out of what eventually would become the U.S.
“People forget that prior to the 1848 Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, a larger portion of the southwestern and western U.S. — California, Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Colorado, Utah — was Mexico,” she said. “There are now Purépecha communities in the Midwest and on the West Coast.”
As a student, Norby focused on fine arts, specifically printmaking, drawing and English literature. It was in the printmaking studio with Kames that she came across a poster by Confederate Salish and Kootenai artist Jaune Quick-To-See Smith.
That piece of art by Quick-To-See-Smith, “Paper Dolls for a Post Columbian World,” was a bold critique of settler colonialism and genocide.
“Her powerful message about the ongoing atrocities faced by Indigenous peoples really resonated with me,” Norby said.
It was a turning point in Norby’s academic career. Eventually, she fell in love with the work of contemporary American Indian and Indigenous artists and would go on to work professionally with many of them.
“Much of their work was grounded in their community histories, activism and critiqued the lack of representation and stereotyping of Indigenous peoples in museums,” she said.
Norby also credits Galena, Ill., with encouraging her creative interests when she was involved in community theater.
“It was a vibrant, creative place,” she said. “It was a community of artists, musicians, antique dealers, intellectuals and entrepreneurs who were active in creating a sense of camaraderie. There was a real small-town energy there. I worked with some really amazing actors, musicians and directors.”
Norby said her professors at Clarke encouraged her graduate studies. She went on the attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Master of Fine Arts program on a three-year fine arts fellowship.
She worked with Ho-Chunk sculptor Truman Lowe, another relationship that sent her down a different path in her career.
“Truman not only taught studio work. He also encouraged students to become involved in exhibitions and museums,” Norby said. “It was during this time I realized that my enthusiasm for studying and writing about American Indian and Indigenous art exceeded my interest in making art.”
Following her Master of Fine Arts, Norby went on to earn her Ph.D. in American studies at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. She focused her studies on American Indian art and visual culture.
Following her doctorate program, Norby’s career took a turn toward museum leadership and administration. At the D’Arcy McNickle Center for American Indian and Indigenous Studies at The Newberry Library in Chicago, where she served as director, she gained valuable experience in fundraising, program development and working with archival materials.
In 2016, Norby was awarded the Association of Tribal Archives Libraries and Museum’s Guardian of Culture and Lifeways Award for her collaborative work at The Newberry, including establishing an annual lecture series that highlight American Indian scholars and activists.
“That was a true honor and a career highlight,” she said.
Coming full circle from her days there, Norby served on the Board of Trustees at the Field Museum and on several committees. She continued her work in museum leadership at the National Museum of the American Indian in New York.
In her position with the Met, Norby is studying the museum’s Native American collections and reading through exhibition materials as she settles into her new role. She will work with her colleagues developing programs that center on art from the perspectives of the American Indian and Indigenous peoples.
“It’s been a long journey,” she said. “I feel very fortunate to be doing what I love.”