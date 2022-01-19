On March 5, 2020, a production three years in the making would stop at Dubuque's Five Flags Theater as part of its first U.S. tour.
The Choir of Man is a show that tackles mental health, set on the backdrop of an English pub and to the tunes of Guns N' Roses, Paul Simon and Adele, to name a few.
Unbeknownst to anyone, it would mark one of the final shows to take place before the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily shuttered live performance venues and the world plunged into its "new normal."
Now more than ever, said Choir of Man cast member Mark Irwin, audiences need the reminder to check in with their mental health.
"It's fitting that this show is coming back around now," said Irish-born Irwin, who is marking his fourth stint with the Choir of Man during this most recent tour. "The pandemic has taken a toll on everyone's mental health. We absolutely need to talk about it, and we address that in the show. The underlying message is that it's OK not to be OK."
But, Irwin added, audiences also now more than ever need a release -- to sing, to dance and to laugh out loud.
They'll get that opportunity with the Choir of Man's return to Five Flags Theater at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20.
Created in 2017 by producers Nick Doodson and Andrew Kay and workshopped as part of Scotland's famed Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Choir of Man sought to create a platform for men in the U.K. to address mental health.
According to a 2017 survey, a sixth of the population in England, ages 16 to 64, were reported to have a mental health problem. The survey further found that 65% of Britons had experienced a mental health problem, with 26% having had a panic attack and 42% saying they had suffered from depression. Rates of severe anxiety and depression among unemployed people increased from 10.1% in June 2013 to 15.2% in March 2017.
What do U.K. lads do when the chips are down?
"We sit down, grab a pint and talk it over," Irwin said. "But even that has been a hard thing to do the past couple of years. Pubs were closed. People were unemployed. Livelihoods were lost. Especially where I'm from in Ireland, (the pandemic) is still pretty bad."
Steeped in what Irwin defined as "pub culture," each cast member sings, dances, plays instruments and represents a different personality dynamic.
Irwin, who trained as a classical vocalist before entertaining upon cruise ships and London's West End, portrays "the Romantic." He said his experience with the Choir of Man helped him overcome his mental health struggles throughout the pandemic.
"I think, for men especially, this show has helped to normalize opening up about feelings and mental health," Irwin said. "It has let men know that it's OK to do this and has given men that push that they might need."
One of the show's key moments is inviting audience members on stage to share a pint with the cast prior to the performance. Due to the ongoing pandemic, beer will instead be distributed to the crowd.
It doesn't dampen the spirit of the show, which aims to address the weighty topic of mental health in an accessible way, Irwin said.
"It's a heavy topic, but we try to address it in a light and easy way," he said. "We recently had our third show on the tour, and the reaction so far has been massively overwhelming. People are singing along and dancing. It has been amazing. For so many, the experience of music and theater is life. It helps them through their struggles. Hopefully, we can help people take something from that."