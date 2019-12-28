Gasp! It’s the end of December already — time to turn over a new calendar year. Lingering memories of past years in welcoming in a new year bring to light meaningful rituals.
In my first year in religious life, I was awakened at midnight on New Year’s Eve with angelic voices, or so it seemed, singing “Holy God, we praise Your name.” I jumped up to find out if this was real. Sure enough, in the hallway the professed sisters were singing as the organ in the chapel was playing the song.
The following years, while in formation, our class joined the sisters in singing the hymn at midnight — always on New Year’s Eve. What an unforgettable way to welcome in a new year.
It is in our ordinary experiences where we find the extraordinary, expected or unexpected blessings — celebrations of birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, a new job … you add your blessings.
In our experiences, consider being mindful of the present surroundings as blessings. Someone recently shared a reflective experience in chapel.
A wasp was flying around landing near people and was swatted away. This person attentively watched the wasp sitting near her. During the elevation of the Eucharistic bread, the wasp was quiet and seemingly looking at the presider for quite a while, then flew off unharmed.
She related that this was a mystical experience for her in being connected with an insect, God’s creature.
I recently read a true story of someone riding with a trainer as he was looking for a lost lion. They heard a rustling in the bushes and saw the lion approach them. The trainer left the vehicle and walked toward the lion. The lion leaped up and hugged the trainer.
Marveling at the encounter, the observer noted that there was an unexplainable relationship witnessed.
Relationships are key blessings. When significant persons enter our lives, we might tend to take them for granted until we begin to reflect how those people influenced or changed us.
An example is a college history professor who was rather strict in expecting us to perform well on tests and finals. I studied like crazy hoping for a passing grade. As I was planning to major in French, I signed up for this required course as part of the curriculum. This teacher made sure we took notes religiously in outline format.
Many times I walked out of class with cramps in my hands. When she would ask in class what was happening in 1800 in one country and in another, she would get us to think and compare global events without having to just memorize a date. A change occurred when she wrote on one of my papers, ‘Offhand, what is your major?”
This led me to consider that I really liked history so I did major in history. To this date, this has tweaked my curiosity to continue learning historical events as well as having taught history.
Where are the blessings when we have encountered transitions, losses, illness, turmoil? We cannot see beyond the present unforeseen and unwanted tragedy.
I remember some time ago when I was experiencing a hardship. I met with my confessor and narrated my story. My confessor listened and gently responded, “Count your buttons.” I looked at him with a puzzled look on my face, “Count my buttons?”
“Yes, he asserted, “Count your buttons. Count your blessings. Look for the good that will come in spite of and through the hard times.”
It is with hindsight that I agreed with my confessor as the events unfold in my life.
The ending of an old year and the arrival of a new year is a time to reflect on the blessings we have received and look forward to the blessings to come. It is not so much what a new year brings to us but what we bring to a new year.
As Socrates said,” An unexamined life is not worth living.”