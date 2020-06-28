News in your town

New on DVD

What's it Worth on eBay? Hoorah for She-Ra

Ask Amy: Teacher should take her parents to school

Living with Children: Why is son not paying attention at school?

Today's Moment of Frivolity: In lieu of those movies we lost

On the list

House of the Week: Courtyard in the Center

Christian: The perks of the pandemic

Images of aquatic fun: Tri-staters take in a watery array of activities

People in the News: 'The Young and the Restless' wins Daytime Emmy for best drama

Almanac

That's weird: Swimmer caught on video grabbing shark at Delaware beach

YOUR HOROSCOPE: June 27