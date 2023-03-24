If your birthday is today: Don't procrastinate when there is so much to do and so little time. Less time spent thinking will give you more time to act. Your accomplishments this year will leave you feeling very uncomfortable.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Get involved and take a stand. Be the guiding light for others and instigate what you want to see happen.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Make changes that will improve your life and bring you the joy and contacts you need. Participate in something that matters.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Join forces with like-minded people and see what you can do. Don't hide in the background; make your mark, be proud of who you are.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Silence is golden when you don't have anything but criticism to offer. Look for the good in yourself and those around you. Encouragement is the best way to get along with others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't overestimate what you know when there is still plenty to learn. Open your mind to a different perspective. Let go of nonsense.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You are in a position to improve your life. Travel and personal growth are all possible. Romance will improve your life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Be practical, and you'll discover how to gain financial freedom and ease stress. Take better care of what matters to you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Make home improvements that will promote peace of mind. A change of plans will make you question some of your connections.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Devise a plan to make your home and lifestyle more convenient. Refuse to argue with someone too stubborn to see things your way. Discard what isn't working for you anymore.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't start something you cannot finish. Be a good listener and do what's best for everyone. Focus on love and compassion.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Focus on what matters. Dismiss whatever is in your way. Have a clear passage forward and outperform anyone trying to compete.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Consider what you enjoy doing and turn it into something lucrative. How you achieve your dreams will make a difference. Be open to suggestions.
