If your birthday is today: Don't procrastinate when there is so much to do and so little time. Less time spent thinking will give you more time to act. Your accomplishments this year will leave you feeling very uncomfortable.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) Get involved and take a stand. Be the guiding light for others and instigate what you want to see happen.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.