The Great Taylor Swift SNAFU is the most recent example of an online, computer-driven process that ended in disaster. Such tangles fuel people’s anger that too often they’re forced to spend hours trying to accomplish an important piece of business online and end up without anything to show for it.

When such irksome situations interfere with your relationship with your doctor(s), they go from disappointing to potentially disastrous. A new survey of 1,006 patients found that 61% said they skipped going to the doctor in the past year because scheduling an appointment using a doctors’ or hospital’s dysfunctional patient portal, website or app was too much of a hassle.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.