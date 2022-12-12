The Great Taylor Swift SNAFU is the most recent example of an online, computer-driven process that ended in disaster. Such tangles fuel people’s anger that too often they’re forced to spend hours trying to accomplish an important piece of business online and end up without anything to show for it.
When such irksome situations interfere with your relationship with your doctor(s), they go from disappointing to potentially disastrous. A new survey of 1,006 patients found that 61% said they skipped going to the doctor in the past year because scheduling an appointment using a doctors’ or hospital’s dysfunctional patient portal, website or app was too much of a hassle.
The result? You end up missing check-ups, ignoring vaccines and forgetting to follow up on possible warning signs of health problems. You also lose out on having your medical records accessible to you and other doctors, as needed.
Clearly, health care providers have to make your digital interaction with them work better. But until then ... I am afraid that, once again, the ball’s in your court.
So, what can you do to make sure you see your doctor when you want to or should? Call the office! Let them know if you’re having problems with their portal. Ask if you can set up an appointment or discuss test results over the phone. If they discourage you, ask if you can make an appointment to have someone walk you through the online process. Stick up for your right to be treated with care and respect.
