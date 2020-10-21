Whether local gardeners are ready to shut down the vegetable garden for the year or are considering extending a couple more weeks of the growing season with current plants, area experts say there are some practices that those tending to gardens can do this fall.
University of Illinois Extension educator Grant Mc Carty will discuss these practices at a program called “Falling into the Autumn Vegetable Garden.” It will include the topics of seed saving, season extension, crop storage, general end of season practices, fall soil management and more.
The event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, via Zoom.
Registration is required and can be completed at go.illinois.edu/jsw.
There is a $5 registration fee.