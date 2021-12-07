JoJo Siwa is known for her dancing, singing, bubbly personality and bright-colored bows.
But to Dubuque resident Tessa Medinger, Siwa is not a celebrity. She’s family.
Born in Omaha, Neb., Siwa, 18, began competitive dance at age 2. As her aunt and godmother, Medinger has watched Siwa’s skills evolve since the beginning.
“She just always had it,” Medinger said. “There was something different about her from any other kid I’d ever taught.”
Medinger is the former owner of Xtreme Dance Studio in Dubuque and has coached hundreds of dancers. She noted that Siwa was a talented competitor, not because of her technique but because of her energy.
“Even in a diaper at age 2, she wasn’t scared to get on stage,” Medinger said, adding that when Siwa danced, everyone wanted to watch her.
Medinger has an opportunity to visit Siwa approximately once per month and sees Siwa’s positivity and happiness firsthand. Many of Siwa’s fans love her for those same qualities.
“She’s always cheerful and fun to be around,” Medinger said. “Even with all the fame, she still has the biggest heart.”
Siwa’s abilities and charisma landed her a spot on season five of “Dance Moms” in 2015, along with her mother, Jessalynn Siwa, who owned a dance studio in Omaha but originally is from Iowa.
“Dance Moms” is a reality TV show about young dancers at a highly competitive studio.
Siwa quickly gained a following. Children were drawn to her colorful style, large hair bows and expressive personality. She left after two seasons and signed with Nickelodeon. Young girls across the country were wearing “JoJo Bows” and side ponytails, like Siwa. Her brand and fame continued to grow.
Siwa is unapologetically herself. She embraces her bright style and in 2019, she publicly embraced her sexual orientation. Siwa came out as pansexual and posted on social media about her sexuality.
Medinger expressed pride for her niece’s bravery and self-acceptance. Medinger added that it’s less common for a young star to be open about his or her sexuality than an established one.
“I’m sure it was scary for her to (come out), but I think it’s cool that she did what she wanted to do,” Medinger said.
Medinger noted there initially was concern among family members that the public might react negatively to Siwa’s openness. To their relief, the reaction was overwhelmingly positive.
“I think there was more love than hate, and it made her even more well known,” Medinger said. “The public loved and supported her — some even more than before.”
The most recent addition to Siwa’s dance career has been her participation in the 30th season of “Dancing with the Stars.” Siwa was a significant contestant on the show. She was the first female celebrity to be paired with a female professional in the show’s history.
Medinger said this was not novel for Siwa. Female pairs often perform together at dance competitions. But Medinger believes it was influential for a national television audience.
“JoJo’s so young, and because of that, I think a lot of young kids look up to her,” Medinger said. “JoJo’s giving them the confidence to do what they want to do, work with who they want to work with and love who they want to love.”
Medinger saw the all-female pairing as an impactful statement to fans that it’s OK to express yourself openly.
Working on “Dancing With the Stars” was transformative for Siwa in many ways. She was challenged more than she expected. Ballroom-style partnering was a difficult task, despite her competitive dance background, Medinger said.
“In the beginning, she wasn’t really lifting her partner Jenna (Johnson),” she said. “By the end, she was doing crazy lifts in heels that would typically be done by men.”
Medinger witnessed her niece’s strong work ethic and determination when visiting her throughout the season. In preparation for the finale, Siwa rehearsed routines, completed nightly exercises and stayed up late to help her aunt and mom rhinestone her costumes.
“The effort she put into it was just insane,” Medinger said. “She was never like, ‘I’m good and I know it.’ The strength she gained from it was incredible.”
Siwa and her partner received high scores from judges and advanced through the weeks of the show. Siwa also earned votes from viewers, only once ending up among the bottom couples. Siwa made it to the finale and finished second.
Medinger said that though a win would’ve been exciting, Siwa and her family were proud of her hard work and thankful for the support she received.
“She loved every second of it,” she said. “She was super happy to get to that last show and not have to go home early.”