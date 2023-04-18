When Popeye declared, “I’m strong to the finish, ‘cause I eats me spinach!” he probably had no idea why spinach had such powers. Well, it turns out that in addition to providing around 30% of your daily value for vitamin C, 12% of B6, 8% of iron and 6% of calcium in 3.5 ounces, it’s dishing up 6% of the magnesium your body needs. That mineral helps your muscles, nerves, bones, and heart function smoothly and protects you from vitamin D deficiency. And now it turns out it’s also important for brain health.
A study published in the European Journal of Nutrition found that getting more than 550 milligrams of magnesium a day is associated with greater brain volume and a younger brain age, especially in women. (The recommended daily allowance for adults age 19 to 51+ is 400-420 milligrams daily for men and 310-320 milligrams for women.) Other studies indicate that getting the mineral from food provides more benefits than supplements do — maybe because of its interaction with certain nutrients. Go for cooked spinach, plus Swiss chard, almonds, cashews, peanuts, beans, salmon, poultry, bananas and 70% dark chocolate.
Recommended for you
Folks with Type 2 diabetes are at risk for a deficiency — insulin resistance increases urination, which flushes out magnesium along with elevated blood sugar — and some meds, including diuretics and proton pump inhibitors for acid reflux, deplete magnesium.
To check your level, get a total serum magnesium blood test (a healthy level is 2.1mg/dL or a bit higher). There are also tests of magnesium levels in urine and red blood cells.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.