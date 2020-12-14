The Alliant Energy Foundation recently awarded Opening Doors a $5,000 grant for its Teresa Shelter emergency shelter program, according to a press release.
This is the second time the organization has received funding of this size from the foundation, with Alliant Energy supporting Opening Doors programs for 20 years, the release stated.
Teresa Shelter is the first “Doorway of Hope” for women and children who are experiencing homelessness. Within 24 hours of entry, a woman meets with her case manager to begin assessment of needs and goals, and referrals are made to community resources.
Emergency shelter is available for 30 days, with an opportunity for an extended stay of up to one year for women who need continued support to achieve their goals.
Funds from the grant will provide supplies and food for the program.
For more information, call Opening Doors at 563-582-7480.