Often, these days, people tell me that they are "spiritual but not religious."
Usually, I assume they are telling me that they have some sense of the divine depths of things but that they are not churchgoers.
I understand the "not-religous" comment: A desire to grow closer to "something more" but not at the cost of creeds, confessions and tithes. I'm not so sure about the "spiritual," but it might be a longing for more meaning, more feeling, more life than what meets the eye.
Even religious people are vulnerable to that longing, harboring a sense that there is more to life than they are being shown.
People seem willing to look all over the place for the "treasure box of more," as theologian Barbara Brown Taylor calls it, but the last place most look is right under their feet, in the everyday activities, encounters and "accidents" of their lives.
What truth is revealed when the light shines through a trip to the grocery store? How could something as common as a toothache be the door to greater life?
Maybe this: You might think that your days are unremarkable. You would be wrong. Each day is full of wild and wonderful gifts: A foul ball, a fountain pen holding the words for many stories, a glimpse of a stooping hawk, the glance of a woman, a senator, a goat.
“Quiet miracles,” that's what the late writer Brian Doyle called them, those moments of wonder so freighted with significance they inscribe themselves upon our hearts.
The job -- “the active prayer” -- he suggests, is to cherish the reeling world, to protect it, to acknowledge this lush, troubled world, so ferociously lovely, so plundered and raped and endangered, as itself a seething river of divine love, and to return its love in humility and compassion
No one longs for what they already have, and yet the accumulated insight of those wise about the spiritual life suggests that the reason many of us cannot see the red X that "marks the spot" is because we are standing on it.
Quiet miracles bespot our lives. They are everywhere, if only we have the patience and humility to see them as such.
All we lack is the willingness to imagine that we already have everything we need. The only thing missing is our consent to be where we already are.