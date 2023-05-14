In the United States, May has been recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month since 1949.
This year, the National Alliance on Mental Illness is celebrating the month with a “More Than Enough” campaign designed to remind all of us that we hold inherent value regardless of our health, abilities, appearance or any other background factors.
To drive this point home, try reading a few of these young adult novels perfect for encouraging teens to believe that they are more than enough, just as they are.
“Chaos Theory,” by Nic Stone (Crown Books for Young Readers, 2023): This novel brings us a love story between two teenagers trying their best to avoid hitting rock bottom despite dealing with addiction, grief and mental health.
First we meet Shelbi, a science loving nerd whose struggles at her old school results in her enrolling somewhere new for her senior year. Her plan is to avoid making friends, which should make keeping her bipolar disorder under wraps easy — plus, she knows that whenever she lets people get too close, she ends up getting hurt.
Then we meet Andy, a politician’s son whose past continues to haunt him so fiercely that he can’t resist numbing the pain with alcohol. When Shelbi finds Andy’s wallet at the scene of a drunken car accident, the two end up forging an unexpected friendship, opening up to each other more quickly and deeply than either of them could have predicted.
Through this connection, Shelbi and Andy find the strength to process what they have gone through and grapple with what the future might hold.
With a focus on ending the stigma that comes with mental health diagnoses, Nic Stone handles her characters with enormous empathy and respect. Though the story is frequently heart-wrenching, Shelbi and Andy’s journey to self-love and acceptance is ultimately uplifting.
For more characters learning to live their lives on their terms, try “Who Put This Song On?” by Morgan Parker; and “Let’s Call It a Doomsday,” by Katie Henry.
“The Place Between Breaths,” by Na An (Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books, 2018): This story is told through a winding, nonlinear, kaleidoscopic lens that paints a spare — though vivid and heartbreaking — picture of what living with schizophrenia might look like.
Grace, our 16-year-old protagonist, feels like she is in a race against time. Will a cure for schizophrenia be discovered before it sweeps her away, just like it did to her mother? Consumed by the possibility of finding a cure, Grace and her father — as an intern and a research recruiter, respectively — dedicate all of their time and energy into its pursuit.
Just as it starts to feel possible, however, Grace feels something inside her give and start to unwind. Is it too late for her or can she still afford to hope?
The intense, disjointed nature of this story will keep readers guessing as they ricochet between hope and desolation right alongside Grace and her family.
For more explorations of schizophrenia in young adult fiction, try “Challenger Deep,” by Neal Shusterman; and “Words on Bathroom Walls,” by Julia Walton.
“History is All You Left Me,” by Adam Silvera (Soho Teen, 2017): This story focuses on Griffin, and is split into two alternating parts. “Today” focuses on the present-day grief Griffin feels after losing Theo, his first love, to a tragic drowning accident. This is where we see Griffin’s once-manageable obsessive compulsive disorder slowly spiral out of control in the wake of the loss.
“History” shows Griffin’s life before losing Theo, including the beginning, middle and end of their love story, which culminates in a breakup that leaves Griffin reeling while Theo moves to California for college and starts a new romance with a boy named Jackson.
Despite the breakup, Griffin was so certain that Theo would come back to him that he has no idea where to go from here. He certainly doesn’t plan on meeting Jackson, but when Griffin realizes that he might be the only one who truly understands his grief, he can’t resist reaching out.
Will this surprising connection help both of them heal? Or will it take reliving every last bit of history for Griffin to truly move on?
Silvera delivers authentic representation of OCD alongside the ruthless heartbreak, and readers will love being along for the ride.
For more stories centered around OCD, try “Turtles All the Way Down,” by John Green; and “The Weight of Our Sky,” by Hanna Alkaf.
Hopefully these stories will allow readers to feel seen, gain empathy and understand that we are all inherently valuable, regardless of what we might be going through.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, support can be found 24/7 by visiting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988lifeline.org or by dialing 988 anywhere in the United States.
