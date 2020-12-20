It goes without saying that 2020 has been a year of major downers.
Who would have predicted 12 months ago, during the most joyous of seasons and ahead of turning the page to a whole new decade, that we soon would be weathering all that was to come? A global pandemic, economic woes, derechos and did that murder hornets thing ever come to pass?
As we bid farewell (or perhaps good riddance) to the year’s many lemons, I thought this seemed like an appropriate time to mix up a little lemonade.
Believe it or not, there were a few good things that happened this year. At TelegraphHerald.com, I’ve included links for you to learn more about most of these highlights.
Across the tri-states
Drive-in movie theaters made a comeback. Thanks to built-in social distancing and the ability to remain safely in vehicles, the 61 Drive In Theater in Delmar, Iowa, south of Maquoketa, was among the nostalgic locations across the country that welcomed moviegoers with a range of classic flicks throughout the summer. Read more at tinyurl.com/yyjpbjfu.
Another comeback: Puzzles and board games gave us some much-needed respite from our screens. Read more at tinyurl.com/yyuaem65.
People ventured into the great outdoors, with activities such as hiking, biking, canoeing and kayaking enjoying a resurgence. Read more at tinyurl.com/y3jyrme2.
Local families hosted themed family dinners, dressing up for such occasions as a hillbilly cookout, goth, sports, politics and paying homage to a different decade. Read more at tinyurl.com/y59kqcuz.
Pet adoptions skyrocketed nationwide, and the tri-states were no exception. Shirley Scholtes, president of Jackson County (Iowa) Humane Society, said there has been a “definite increase” in adoptions since COVID-19 hit. Bri Eickhoff, Dubuque Regional Humane Society director of operations, agreed that the pandemic prompted an “overwhelming response” from citizens interested in adopting. Read more at tinyurl.com/y5meau25.
Museums, arts and cultural organizations and local musicians got even more creative with virtual options to keep us engaged and connected. Read lots more at tinyurl.com/y4r2mn9y, tinyurl.com/y43e2xs5, tinyurl.com/y5dnxpj3, tinyurl.com/y23apfkd, tinyurl.com/yxk2dmwv, tinyurl.com/y2ctlccw, tinyurl.com/y3dbembe, tinyurl.com/y4c3ld7s, tinyurl.com/yyzfbzur, tinyurl.com/y4rvdwsh, tinyurl.com/y4k65q9z, tinyurl.com/y6pydfm6, tinyurl.com/yx9cxzxh, tinyurl.com/y23n4gtb.
With many working from home, yoga pants and leisurewear became acceptable all day, every day. Read more at tinyurl.com/y4b2fuvr.
People took to throwback summer vacations through family backyard barbecues, road trips and sticking closer to home. Read more at tinyurl.com/y4dq9beb, tinyurl.com/yymo2u9w.
Across the globe
A 103-year-old grandma beat COVID-19 and celebrated with a cold Bud Light. Jennie Stejna was the first to test positive for the virus in her Massachusetts nursing home and was the first to recover.
The Gran Teatre del Liceu opera house in Barcelona, Spain, reopened and debuted its first performance since the COVID-19 lockdown to a room full of plants. The auditorium’s 2,292 seats were occupied by an assortment of greenery brought in from nearby nurseries. The June broadcast of the UceLi Quartet string quartet performing Puccini’s “Crisantemi” (Italian for Chrysanthemums) was livestreamed for a human audience. Check it out at tinyurl.com/yyb256xn.
“Hamilton” dropped on Disney+. It’s worth every bit of hype.
We had time to read again, and many seized the opportunity to educate themselves, with books such as Robin DiAngelo’s “White Fragility” and Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to Be an Antiracist” topping best-sellers lists.
A quarantined family in Washington recreated Journey’s 1983 “Separate Ways” video, and it’s just about the best thing on the internet. Check it out at tinyurl.com/yyccpmmq.
Takeaways
Many moms and dads learned that homeschooling is hard. Teachers finally earned the long-overdue recognition of how awesome they are.
Health care and essential workers: Also awesome.
We perhaps gained more time and space to foster a deeper sense of appreciation for the good things in our lives — family, friends, the ability to gather for good food or good entertainment. As we look toward 2021, let us hope this last part can remain our new normal.
Happy holidays.