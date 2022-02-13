It is once again Black History Month, and while February is the shortest month of the year, we are thankfully able to enjoy stories from Black voices all year round.
In a moment where dozens of books written by and for people of color are being challenged and banned around the country, it is even more imperative that we all take the time to explore and appreciate these voices.
Here are a few recently published titles for youth of all ages to enjoy:
“Soul Food Sunday,” by Winsome Bingham and CG Esperanza (Harry N. Abrams, 2021)
Every Sunday, the family gathers at Granny’s house for a festive feast of savory soul food. Aunts and uncles talk, cousins play, and the whole family hums with joy.
But this Sunday is special because our young narrator finally is old enough to learn how to help Granny prepare the food. Together, Granny and the boy work hard to grate cheese, clean greens and season everything just right.
Just before the family sits around the table, the boy finds a sweet way to contribute something to the meal, and soul food Sunday will never be the same.
Esperanza’s colorful illustrations radiate with energy and happiness and bring a story of family and togetherness together perfectly.
For more joyful stories about family, try “Time for Kenny,” by Brian Pinkney; and “Bedtime Bonnet,” by Nancy Amanda Redd.
“New Kid,” by Jerry Craft (Quill Tree Books, 2019)
Jordan Banks is really into drawing and making comics about his life. His biggest dream is to go to art school so he can pursue his artistic dreams.
Unfortunately, his parents have other plans, and they send Jordan to a fancy private school focused on academics. Jordan is not happy about having to leave his friends for this new school, and he is even less happy when he realizes how much he stands out as one of the few students of color in the whole building.
As Jordan begins to make friends at his new school, he finds himself straddling two worlds. One with his old friends in his familiar neighborhood; the other with his fancy new school and wealthy friends.
Eventually, Jordan will need to find a way to reconcile these two worlds — but how?
This graphic novel will help some readers feel seen, some readers more empathetic and all readers completely charmed by Jordan and his story.
For more thoughtful explorations of Black identity for school-age children, try “King and the Dragonflies,” by Kacen Callender; and “Born on the Water,” by Nikole Hannah-Jones and Renée Watson.
“We Are Not Broken,” by George M. Johnson (Little, Brown Books, 2021)
This vibrant, challenging collection of stories focuses on George, Rall, Rasul and Garrett and the grandmother that raised them. With tenderness and care, Johnson brings their childhood to life through memories, letters and reflections on what it means to grow up under a fierce and loving Black matriarch.
While these stories do not shy away from tough topics, the main takeaways are an appreciation for the privilege to love and be loved, for the ability to grow without fear and for the magic that takes place when we are surrounded by people who care for us. Readers will feel at times comforted, challenged and charmed by Johnson and their family.
For more stories about the importance of family and community for teen readers, try “Love is a Revolution,” by Renee Watson; and “Concrete Rose,” by Angie Thomas.
This Black History Month, choose a book or two that helps broaden your mind and your world. Remember that sanitizing our bookshelves does not sanitize the world. Inevitably, the books that challenge and inform will be the books that most effectively grow us into lifelong readers. These books and more are available at your local library or bookstore.