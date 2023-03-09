Plays: “The Desert Queen” and “Natural Shocks.”
Performers: Fly-By-Night Productions.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 17-18 and 24-25; 1 p.m. Sunday, March 19.
Site: The Bijou Room, Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Cost: $20.
Tickets can be purchased at www.fiveflagscenter.com; at the Five Flags box office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2 to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; or at the door one hour prior to each performance.
To avoid online fees, Fly-By-Night recommends purchasing your tickets at the box office (cash or credit) or at the door (cash only).
Online tickets are not available on performance days after 5 p.m. Friday and all day Saturday and Sunday.
Online: www.flybynightdubuque.com
Synopsis
“The Desert Queen”
“The Desert Queen” is a fictional odyssey through the true life of Gertrude Bell, an archaeologist and explorer of the Arabian deserts, who often traveled with a full entourage and china service for tea and meals. She was hugely influential in the sociopolitical future of the Middle East.
The play opens as Bell returns to an archaeological dig that has been ransacked by thieves. As she sifts through the destruction, she reflects on the beauty that once existed and the unfortunate events that brought it to ruin.
“Natural Shocks”
Based on Hamlet’s “To be or not to be” soliloquy, this one-woman play features Angela, the fast-talking heroine, who is holed up in her basement waiting out an approaching tornado. She begins to reflect on a lifetime of trauma, illuminating the truth behind her endangerment.
Tidbits
- Fly-By-Night Productions is celebrating Women’s History Month with these two one-act plays about two very different women.
- “Natural Shocks” contains mature content and language. The play references domestic violence and might be distressing for some individuals.
- “The Desert Queen” has regional ties — playwright James DeVita is a core company member and literary manager at American Players Theatre in Spring Green, Wis.
- The playwright for “Natural Shocks,” Lauren Gunderson, is considered America’s most-produced living playwright.
Quotable, from director Doug Donald and actor Lenore Howard (“The Desert Queen”)
- Lenore: “We hadn’t done an evening of one-acts in a while, and with March being Women’s History Month, we decided we can pair these plays together because it’s two different perspectives — one historical and one fictional.”
- Doug: “Then we also have the fact that in “The Desert Queen,” you have a woman who was able to rise up above prejudice and have a position of influence and power in the Middle East. In ‘Natural Shocks,’ you are at the other end of the spectrum, with a woman who has no control over her life caught in the middle of this storm.”
- Lenore: “I have known about (Gertrude Bell) for years, and have wanted to write a one-person play about her. Then we were at American Players Theatre. In the gift shop, I found this script by James DeVita. I brought it home and later told James he’d done the work for me.”
- Doug: “It’s been very different rehearsals. One set is wide-open desert and the other is this claustrophobic, confined basement. Different time periods. A character who is trying to rule the Earth, in a way, and one who is traumatized.”
- Lenore: “It’s two completely different environments. The audience might find their own connections somehow, but we aren’t selling the plays as two connected pieces.”
- Doug: “It’s going to be a very interesting evening of theater.”
