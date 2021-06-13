Hardcover Fiction
1. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
3. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
4. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman, Viking
5. While Justice Sleeps, Stacey Abrams, Doubleday
6. The Other Black Girl, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Atria Books
7. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
8. Golden Girl, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
9. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S
10. The Plot, Jean Hanff Korelitz, Celadon Books
11. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
12. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
13. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
14. Sooley, John Grisham, Doubleday
15. Whereabouts, Jhumpa Lahiri, Knopf
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green, Dutton
2. How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America, Clint Smith, Little, Brown
3. The Premonition, Michael Lewis, Norton
4. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner, Knopf=
5. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
7. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard, Knopf
8. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
9. Somebody’s Daughter: A Memoir, Ashley C. Ford, Flatiron Books: An Oprah Book
10. After the Fall: Being American in the World We’ve Made, Ben Rhodes, Random House
11. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
12. Noise, Daniel Kahneman, et al., Little, Brown Spark
13. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, Dial Press
14. We Are What We Eat: A Slow Food Manifesto, Alice Waters, Penguin Press
15. Yearbook, Seth Rogen, Crown
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. One Last Stop, Casey McQuiston, St. Martin’s Griffin
2. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
3. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
4. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
5. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
6. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
7. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
8. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin
9. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
10. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid, Putnam
11. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
12. The Rose Code, Kate Quinn, Morrow
13. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Penguin
14. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
15. Red, White & Royal Blue, Casey McQuiston, St. Martin’s Griffin
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. The Body, Bill Bryson, Anchor
4. Entangled Life, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
5. Nomadland, Jessica Bruder, Norton
6. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
7. Minor Feelings, Cathy Park Hong, One World
8. Why Fish Don’t Exist, Lulu Miller, S&S
9. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Penguin
10. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
11. The Bird Way, Jennifer Ackerman, Penguin
12. Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker, Anchor
13. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
14. The Four Agreements, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
15. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
4. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
5. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
6. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
7. The Sentinel, Lee Child, Andrew Child, Dell
8. American Gods, Neil Gaiman, Morrow
9. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
10. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
2. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Stamped (For Kids): Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
4. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
5. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
6. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
7. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
8. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Random House Books for Young Readers
10. Class Act, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
11. Ground Zero, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
12. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
13. Just Pretend, Tori Sharp, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
14. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
15. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
Young Adult
1. The Girl from the Sea, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
2. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
3. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
4. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. Ace of Spades, Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé, Feiwel & Friends
7. Realm Breaker, Victoria Aveyard, HarperTeen
8. Tokyo Ever After, Emiko Jean, Flatiron Books
9. Instructions for Dancing, Nicola Yoon, Delacorte Press
10. Concrete Rose, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
11. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
12. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
13. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
14. An Emotion of Great Delight, Tahereh Mafi, Harper
15. The Gilded Ones, Namina Forna, Delacorte Press
Children’s Illustrated
1. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
2. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
5. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
6. Strange Planet: The Sneaking, Hiding, Vibrating Creature, Nathan W. Pyle, Harper
7. Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
8. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
9. The Rock from the Sky, Jon Klassen, Candlewick
10. Jungle Night, Sandra Boynton, Workman
11. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
12. The Octopus Escapes, Maile Meloy, Felicita Sala (Illus.), Putnam
13. Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, Bill Martin, Jr., John Archambault, Lois Ehlert (Illus.), Little Simon
14. The Bruce Swap, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney-Hyperion
15. Eyes That Kiss in the Corners, Joanna Ho, Dung Ho (Illus.), Harper
Children’s Series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. Shadow and Bone, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
5. Six of Crows, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
6. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
7. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
8. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
9. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
10. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix