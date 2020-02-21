The latest video game-turned-feature film adaptation leaves much to be desired with “Sonic the Hedgehog.”
After an energy eruption, the government is on Sonic’s furry tail. Leading the attempt to capture him is Dr. Robotnik. With the help of Sheriff Tom Wachowski, Sonic attempts to elude Robotnik and the authorities.
The film stars Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, James Marsden and Tika Sumpter. Jeff Fowler makes his directorial debut.
“Sonic” has had a hectic journey to the big screen. Originally slated to release last November, the film was delayed due to social outcry over Sonic’s original design. The extra months were taken to redesign the character to look less photo-realistic and more true to the source material.
Despite a drastically improved lead character design, the film fails to hook viewers who aren’t interested in the video games. For hardcore fans, it likely will entertain.
The biggest compliment I can give is with Carrey’s performance. His over-the-top and zany energy only reminds me how much I love Carrey in his zone.
It’s a shame he doesn’t appear in more films these days, so this was a joy to see. He eats up every line of dialogue to crazed perfection. A particular scene where he expresses his joy for lattes had me laughing quite hard.
Schwartz brings ample energy as the voice of Sonic. However, the immature humor that he recites didn’t land with me. The energy was present, but the material did nothing for me. This is clearly a movie aimed at youngsters.
Marsden is serviceable as the human companion to Sonic. This is a pretty standard role for him. He does have a few funny lines throughout. This said, the dynamic between him and Sonic is painfully paint-by-numbers. I rolled my eyes at the clichéd writing more than a few times.
Besides Carrey’s movie-stealing performance and a few decent action scenes, “Sonic” didn’t cross the finish line for me. Fans of the video game might be thrilled, but it doesn’t offer much for the casual viewer.
The execution of the story is bland and forgettable. Even at a short 100 minutes, I found myself bored by the third act. Within a day I had forgotten about the film.
“Sonic” boasts Carrey’s glorious return to his comedic roots, but falls flat in most other areas. The character redesign of Sonic is a big improvement, through.
At the end of the day, I can only recommend the film to fans of the video games. I give “Sonic the Hedgehog” 2.25 stars out of 5. The film is rated PG and runs for 1 hour and 40 minutes.