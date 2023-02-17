Matilda Wormwood is a precocious girl who loves reading, has astonishing wit and intelligence ... and happens to have the power of telekinesis.
Matilda is unloved by her cruel parents and is hated by Miss Trunchbull, the headmistress at school who dislikes children and loves punishing them when they don’t follow her rules. But she bonds with her teacher, Miss Honey, and they have a profound effect on each other’s lives.
The Tony Award-winning musical, based on the 1988 children’s novel by Roald Dahl, is full of high-energy dance numbers and music that celebrates the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination. “Matilda the Musical” is the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life and has the courage, cleverness and imagination to make her dreams come true.
Tidbits
Seventy Hempstead students are involved with the production, as members of either the cast, stage crew or pit orchestra.
It took two years for Dahl to write and re-write “Matilda.” He at first portrayed her as a wicked child who plagued her kind parents and caused havoc at school. Matilda’s “redemption” comes by fixing a horse race to help her teacher get out of debt. Dahl knew as soon as the book was done that he’d “gotten it wrong,” and he re-wrote the entire thing.
“Matilda” first musical adaptation came in 1990 with a version that toured in England. Danny DeVito co-produced, directed and starred as Mr. Wormwood in a 1996 film version. A second musical version appeared on London’s West End in 2011 and premiered on Broadway, and has been adapted into a Netflix film.
In the last few years, book sales of “Matilda” have surpassed the combined sales of the rest of Dahl’s works, thanks to renewed interest through “Matilda the Musical.”
