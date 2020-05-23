“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” 7 p.m. on TNT
In the second installment of the DC Extended Universe, criminal mastermind Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) pits Batman (Ben Affleck) against Superman (Henry Cavill) in this action flick. When Luthor unleashes a genetically engineered monster, the heroes team up with Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) to save the world. Directed by Zack Snyder.
“The Outlaw Josey Wales,”
7 p.m. on History
Following the Civil War,
Josey Wales heads west looking for purpose in his life. But the ex-Confederate guerrilla soldier can’t avoid his past. While on
the run, he seeks revenge on
his family’s killer and faces off against the Union Redlegs hunting him. Clint Eastwood stars in and directs this iconic 1976 Western.