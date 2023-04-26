The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place today through Sunday, April 30. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “The Ringmaster”
Title: “The Ringmaster”
Genre: Horror short.
Country: USA.
Run time: 15 minutes.
Director: Maya Albanese.
Writers: Maya Albanese.
Producers: Maya Albanese, Rebecca Maar, Lisa Crnic and Lauren Selman.
Trailer: tinyurl.com/yck73xs7
When to see it: 4 p.m. Friday, April 28, Five Flags Majestic Theater; 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Five Flags Orpheum Theater. Times and locations are subject to change. Visit julienfilmfest.com for the most up-to-date information.
“The Ringmaster” will be shown in a block with six other short films.
Synopsis: Alma feels she has finally found an escape from her disturbing family life when she discovers a secret world of circus performers. But as she becomes the new muse to its enigmatic ringmaster, the fantasy devolves into a nightmare that feels uncannily familiar.
Behind the scenes: Writer/director Maya Albanese was loosely inspired by her own experiences in artist communities around the world.
“I also sprinkled nods to vampire tropes through the gothic design of the film,” she said. “This is a vampire film with no vampires. As (Alma) loses all sense of reality and of her self in (the ringmaster’s) lair, he drains her like a vampire.”
Fans of horror and sci-fi will recognize Sam Witwer, who plays the ringmaster, from his roles in a number of TV shows including “Being Human,” “Battlestar Galactica,” “Smallville” and “Supergirl.”
The short of “The Ringmaster” is a “proof of concept” for a feature-length film of the same name that Albanese has written, which expands upon Alma’s journey in much greater depth.
“The short film presents a relatable problem with a fantastical lens — finding out when it’s too late that you’re repeating a negative pattern,” Albanese said. “The feature ends on a more inspiring note where Alma learns to overcome her patter and find safety within herself.”
Albanese hopes to shoot the feature-length version soon, showing her greater creative vision, and presenting an empowering message to audiences.
